InStat video and data solutions will broaden Hudl's offering across multiple sports including ice hockey, basketball, football and handball.

Hudl, the industry-leading sports performance analysis company, has completed the acquisition of InStat, a provider of video and data across elite sports.

Founded in 2007, InStat provides the global sports community tools that make it easy to assess performance, understand the game and identify talent. InStat's analysis tools for players and coaching staff feature advanced statistics and video, including stats linked to playlists making it easy to uncover and share insights. InStat solutions are used by the best in the world across the NBA, NHL, NCAA and many more competitions globally.

"This acquisition enables us to broaden our offering in many sports, including ice hockey, basketball and handball. InStat will also accelerate our ability to provide advanced data for football in emerging leagues", said Dr. Sam Lloyd, senior vice president of elite business at Hudl. "InStat's solutions will expand our multi-sport analysis solution and ensure organizations of all sizes never miss a moment."

The move is part of Hudl's strategic focus on helping customers succeed in a highly competitive global sports market. By automatically delivering advanced video and data, reducing risks with data-driven decisions and unearthing talent from a global database, professionals can dedicate more time to the other responsibilities of their roles-all while being equipped with deeper insights than ever before.

"In the upcoming months, our teams at Hudl and InStat will remain dedicated to delivering a world-class experience to their customers all over the world, ensuring continuation of existing services while planning future developments", said Lloyd.

About Hudl

Hudl is a pioneer in performance analysis technology, now helping more than 200K teams in 40+ global sports prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. Every product, feature and tool is designed with one purpose in mind: to ensure coaches and athletes make every moment count. A complete suite of video and data products ensures coaches have the insights they need and athletes get the shot they deserve. From grassroots to the pros, more than 6M users use Hudl's best-in-class software, hardware and services, including online coaching tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, professional consultation and more. With more than 3,500 employees operating out of 17 countries, Hudl is building the world's most powerful network of sports video and data

About InStat

InStat is a leading provider of performance analysis services in football, basketball, ice hockey and handball. InStat's tools make it easy to assess performance, understand the game and identify talent. Coaches, analysts and athletes can assess player actions and link stats to relevant playlists, making them easy to watch and share. InStat serves more than 2,000 teams across major leagues such as the NHL, NCAA, NBA and more.

