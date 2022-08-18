Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: With a New CEO, Prestigious Medical Team, and New Business Direction, LUDG Paves the Way for a Potential Future IPO

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:LUDG), a provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today another significant milestone in the company's recently announced new business model. The company has also engaged a public accounting firm as its independent auditor while retaining the services of Newlan Law Firm, PLLC, an experienced Flower Mound, Texas, securities firm, to assist the company in achieving its future IPO aspirations. The company remains committed to increasing operational transparency and to becoming an SEC-reporting company in the near term.

These additions to the Ludwig team include the recently announced new CEO, Anne Blackstone, Data Science Expert Kyle Ambert, Ph.D., and renowned physician and successful entrepreneur in business and medical research, Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD. (More on the addition of Dr. Hausman). These are all significant steps toward the company's future aspirations.

CEO Anne Blackstone added, "We are excited about the company's new path. We believe that selecting the right auditor and securities firm are important milestones in establishing a solid platform for the company's future objectives within the capital markets. We thank them for their agreeing to join our exciting future".

