Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Patricia Steadman will be joining the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Patricia has been a valuable corporate advisor to the Sixth Wave executive team and is a welcome addition to the Board. This move comes as the Company continues to narrow the corporate focus on the monetization of our established technologies.

Ms. Steadman is a highly accomplished CEO across multiple technology companies and will continue to support the Sixth Wave executive team towards the immediate goal of developing near term revenue. Ms. Steadman's corporate success will continue to create exciting business applications and opportunities for Sixth Wave. Ms. Steadman holds a Computer Engineering degree from Lehigh University and attended Columbia University for her Masters of Computer Science degree prior to becoming an early pioneer in the Internet messaging and domain fields. Equally, Ms. Steadman brings extensive experience in capital markets, grants, information technology and systems, as well as connectivity to mining and pathogen detection. Ms. Steadman has decades experience as a serial entrepreneur bringing largescale, innovative, and transformative platform technologies to new markets. Ms. Steadman has already been contributing significantly to the Company's efforts bringing green ESG solutions to gold and battery metal opportunities in the US and Canada.

"I have enjoyed working closely with Ms. Steadman for the past year in various business development initiatives," said Dr. Jon Gluckman, President & CEO of Sixth Wave. "Ms. Steadman's diverse experience in industry, government contracting, capital markets, and licensing will be instrumental in supporting our metals and mining focus on revenue generation while extending our ability to monetize the medical and diagnostic achievements we have already made."

"I am excited to be asked to join the Board and bring additional skill sets to help the Company achieve its goals. Despite difficult times, Sixth Wave has made great strides in last year with successful mining projects, licensing of its Affinity technology, and demonstrating the superiority of its viral/bacterial pathogen detection polymers. I believe that this positions the Company for a solid growth and I look forward to assisting in those efforts," said Ms.Steadman.

The Honorable Grant Mitchell will retire his Board of Director position to Ms. Steadman but will remain as an Advisory Board member where he will continue to champion Sixth Wave's success in introducing ESG compliant technology to North American industry.

As noted by Senator Mitchell, "It has been an honour for the past three years to have been part of Sixth Wave's work in applying its MIPs technology to several significant medical and industrial processes and to see the progress that has been achieved. I have greatly enjoyed working with CEO Jon Gluckman, board members and staff. I have been inspired by their leadership, talent and dedication. I am also very happy that I will be able to continue my association with the company by returning to the Advisory Board".

The Company further reports that it has granted a total of 150,000 options to an independent director of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share and will expire on August 19, 2027. One third of the options will vest after six months, with an additional third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested.

