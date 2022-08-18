Veristat's Bold Thinking and World Class Clinical, Regulatory and Commercialization Capabilities Allow the Company to Successfully Tackle Complex Therapy Development Challenges to Meet the Goals of its Clients

Veristat, global experts in clinical development, registration and post-marketing solutions proudly announces its recognition once again by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

Since its first appearance on the list in 2015, Veristat has significantly expanded in size, geographic reach and service offering to swiftly guide novel therapies through their clinical development process to regulatory approval and commercialization. Veristat's team of scientific experts works collaboratively with clients in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries to overcome the many challenges associated with bringing to market products that address current medical shortcomings and maintain their good standing.

"Being recognized as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies is a testament to Veristat's ability to deliver innovative solutions, bold thinking and versatile engagement models to our clients," stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat. "In 2021, Veristat supported the preparation of marketing applications for 12% of all FDA (Food and Drug Administration) novel drug approvals. Inc. Magazine's recognition highlights the impact made by the talented team we have at Veristat; supporting client programs to make novel therapies available to patients worldwide. We will continue to make investments in innovative solutions that enable us to serve as a valued and progressive partner for clients worldwide."

Recent Veristat acquisitions have allowed the organization to expand its capabilities on a global scale across a range of therapeutic areas, from specialized expertise in the field of rare diseases and oncology to innovative solutions that support patient care and improve study efficiencies. Decentralized clinical trial approaches that bring clinical research closer to the patient's home along with improved technological capacities have become the norm as the clinical development continuum evolves in a post-COVID world. The Company has recently grown its post-marketing solutions to now include public affairs, market access, supply chain, and healthcare compliance.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Veristat:

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 27 years of experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. Every day, we apply this knowledge base to solve any clinical program's challenges, from the simplest to the most complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives.

