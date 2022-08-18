At 6.9% CAGR, Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 26.5 Billion By 2028 | Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global autoclaved aerated concrete market size was worth USD 17.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 26.5 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9 percent over the forecast period.





Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market: Overview

An environmentally friendly green building material is autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), often referred to as autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) or autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC). Fly ash, a byproduct of thermal power plants, is the primary raw material used to make AAC. AAC is superior to other building materials in several ways. The device offers a distinctive blend of lightweight, rigid construction, robustness, and affordability. AAC enables quick building. The solution provides thermal and acoustic insulation, enhancing safety and lowering heating or cooling costs. AAC has been around since 1923, but it has only just begun to gain prominence as a sustainable green building material. Asia and Europe both make substantial use of the commodity. An increased number of construction projects are being undertaken worldwide due to rapid urbanization. The global market is also driven by the rising need for environmentally friendly materials to protect the environment. The demand for autoclaved aerated concrete is rising globally due to its superior qualities-such as a higher degree of compression, high tensile strength, and easy machinability-over traditional concrete construction materials. There are some limitations and obstacles that will stop the market from expanding. The market growth is constrained by the price of AAC and the lack of consumer knowledge of AAC.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market was valued at approximately USD 17.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 26.5 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly billion by 2028. AAC has become the preferred choice of building material for developers and contractors. Compared to brick building materials, the main energy required to create one cubic foot of AAC (raw materials, production, and transport) is quite low.

AAC's tiny air pockets and thermal mass provide thermal insulation that lowers the cost of construction associated with heating and cooling systems.

With their lower price than AAC blocks, clay bricks have a substantial market share in the construction industry and are frequently utilized as building materials.

The Asia Pacific market will likely rise due to rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, continuous developments, and construction projects.

market will likely rise due to rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, continuous developments, and construction projects. With the simple availability of raw materials and the rising demand for more affordable goods in the region, manufacturers are concentrating on boosting the production of autoclaved aerated concrete materials.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled 'Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market by Elements (Blocks, Beams & Lintels, Cladding Panels, Roof Panels, Wall Panels, Floor Elements, and Others (Including pipes, small boxes, and joint fillers)), By End-Use Industry (Residential and Non-residential), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028.'

Industry Dynamics:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market: Growth Drivers

Urbanization is accelerating in developing countries, which will increase the demand for the product.

The demand for new building construction is driven by accelerated urbanization, particularly in developing regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. With its lightweight and energy efficiency, AAC has become the preferred choice of building material for developers and contractors. Compared to brick building materials, the main energy required to create one cubic foot of AAC (raw materials, production, and transport) is quite low. AAC manufacture uses less energy than the production of other building materials. Comparing AAC to concrete and CMUs, respectively, reveals that it uses 50% and 20% less energy. AAC's tiny air pockets and thermal mass provide thermal insulation that lowers the cost of construction associated with heating and cooling systems. With its thermal insulation qualities, AAC can cut heating and cooling needs by up to 30%, providing ongoing cost advantages over the life of the building. AAC is the most resource- and energy-efficient building material as a result. This is anticipated to boost the global autoclaved aerated concrete market during the projected period.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market: Restraints

Lack of knowledge regarding AAC and its associated costs will restrict the growth of the market.

AAC blocks are more expensive to buy than conventional clay bricks. With their lower price than AAC blocks, clay bricks have a substantial market share in the construction industry and are frequently utilized as building materials. The market for autoclaved aerated concrete may be constrained by AAC's higher price when compared to clay bricks. Various characteristics show that AAC is superior to other building materials. However, some contractors are still employing alternative building materials because they aren't even aware of it. The application of AAC needs to be done with more accuracy. For example, skilled masons must be trained to use thin mortars rather than conventional cement-based mortars. Furthermore, there aren't many AAC production facilities, especially in North America. Only a few locations have access to this building material.

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market: Segmentation

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market has been segmented into elements, end-use industry, and region.

Based on elements, the worldwide autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into blocks, beams & lintels, cladding panels, roof panels, wall panels, floor elements, and others (including pipes, small boxes, and joint fillers). In 2021, the autoclaved aerated concrete blocks dominated the market. AAC blocks are used in the global construction sector to meet social, modern, and commercial needs while serving as a useful material. The popularity of autoclaved aerated concrete blocks can be attributed to their quick, flexible, and affordable development method. Autoclaved aerated concrete blocks are ideal for high-rise buildings, paving, and building railroad bridges due to their quick and simple installation and great thermal efficiency.

Based on the end-use industry, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into residential and non-residential. The non-residential category dominated the market in 2021. Over 40% of the autoclaved aerated concrete market is anticipated to go to a commercial building in 2021. Manufacturers of AAC building materials are implementing new tactics to broaden their geographic reach and enhance their product lineups worldwide. The usage of AAC in commercial construction is anticipated to continue high in the foreseeable future due to its better qualities, including as high tensile strength, a higher degree of compression, and ease of machinability over standard concrete.

List of Key Players in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market:

Biltech Building Elements Limited

Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Aercon Florida Llc

AKG Gazbeton

UAL Industries Ltd

Solbet Sp Z.O.O

JK Lakshmi Cement

H+H International A/S

CSR Ltd.

Xella Group

Quinn Building Products

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Wehrhahn GmbH

Bauroc International AS.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 17.8 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 26.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Biltech Building Elements Limited, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Aercon Florida Llc, AKG Gazbeton, UAL Industries Ltd, Solbet Sp Z.O.O, JK Lakshmi Cement, H+H International A/S, CSR Ltd., Xella Group, Quinn Building Products, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Wehrhahn GmbH, and Bauroc International AS. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/507

Recent Developments

In December 2020 , Bigbloc Construction Ltd. announced an increase in manufacturing capacity of 25% at M/s Starbigbloc Building Material Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Bigbloc Construction Ltd.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific dominated the autoclaved aerated concrete market in 2021.

During the forecast period, a sizable portion of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market's revenue is anticipated to come from the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific market will likely rise due to rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, continuous developments, and construction projects. With the simple availability of raw materials and the rising demand for more affordable goods in the region, manufacturers are concentrating on boosting the production of autoclaved aerated concrete materials. India and China's expanding populations are also helping the market expand. The production of these products in the area is boosted by affordable labor and simple access to raw materials.

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market is segmented as follows:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market: By Element Outlook (2022-2028)

Blocks

Beams & Lintels

Cladding Panels

Roof Panels

Wall Panels

Floor Elements

Others (Including pipes, small boxes, and joint fillers)

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market: By End-Use Industry Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

