Donnerstag, 18.08.2022
WKN: A0HL7Z ISIN: US67011E2046 Ticker-Symbol: N7MG 
Lang & Schwarz
18.08.22
17:38 Uhr
0,109 Euro
-0,109
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
18.08.2022 | 16:31
18.08.2022 | 16:31
Novolipetsk Steel: Automatic conversion notice

DJ Novolipetsk Steel: Automatic conversion notice

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) Novolipetsk Steel: Automatic conversion notice 18-Aug-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

18 August 2022 Automatic conversion notice

In accordance with Paragraph 13 of Article 4 of Federal Law N 319 FZ of 14 July 2022 'On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation', on 18 August 2022 PAO 'NLMK' submitted a notice to AO 'Raiffeisenbank', which services the depositary account of the depositary programme, stating the circumstances that necessitate the performance of actions that shall facilitate receipt by the depositary receipt holders of the corresponding amount of shares (automatic conversion).

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more details on NLMK Group, please visit our website. 

Investor relations contact: Media relations contact: 
Dmitriy Kolomytsyn, CFA   Maria Simonova 
+7 (495) 504 0 504      +7 (915) 322 62 25 
ir@nlmk.com         simonova_mn@nlmk.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US67011E2046 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      NLMK 
LEI Code:    213800913TPW32I84456 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  182295 
EQS News ID:  1423513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1423513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2022 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
