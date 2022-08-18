DJ Novolipetsk Steel: Automatic conversion notice

Press release

18 August 2022 Automatic conversion notice

In accordance with Paragraph 13 of Article 4 of Federal Law N 319 FZ of 14 July 2022 'On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation', on 18 August 2022 PAO 'NLMK' submitted a notice to AO 'Raiffeisenbank', which services the depositary account of the depositary programme, stating the circumstances that necessitate the performance of actions that shall facilitate receipt by the depositary receipt holders of the corresponding amount of shares (automatic conversion).

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more details on NLMK Group, please visit our website.

