Arusha, Tanzania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - Sababu Safaris has announced a sustainable tourism product with its tours that combine luxury safaris with giving back to local communities through authentic and immersive cultural experiences. Guests will meet the people of Tanzania and gain an in-depth insight into their way of life, traditions and customs, while the people in the local communities benefit from the use of solar lights and water filters for clean drinking water, distributed by Sababu Safaris' guests.

The tourism sector is slowly bouncing back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interests of travelers have changed in the post-pandemic era with sustainability and community-based tourism emerging as key trends that will shape tourism in the years to come.

Tourism is one of the biggest sources of foreign exchange for Tanzania with the government aiming to have five million tourists arrive annually by 2025-26. Tanzania offers an amazing array of experiences for tourists of all ages and tastes with Mount Kilimanjaro, the country's renowned national parks, and the golden beaches of Zanzibar. 38% of the land area is demarcated as protected wildlife areas including the popular Serengeti National Park and the Ngorongoro Crater, both UNESCO world heritage sites. The Mahale National Park is possibly the best national park in the world for chimp tracking. The park was established to protect the thousands of chimpanzees living in the region, but it is also known for the spectacular sunsets over the blue waters of Lake Tanganyika, the longest lake in the world.

Sababu Safaris was established by a German who fell in love with Tanzania on her first trip there and by a Tanzanian, who has been a local safari tour guide for over two decades. They founded the company with the goal of sharing their love for Africa with visitors through 'trips with a purpose'. Tour experiences almost always include an element of giving back to local communities through immersive cultural experiences that involve the distribution of solar lights and water filters, school visits with the option to sponsor a student's education, or joining a Maasai on a nature walk through the foothills of Kilimanjaro.

Commenting on the aspects that make Sababu Safaris different from other tour companies, Denise Brown, Co-Founder of the company said, "We are a boutique outfit that creates customized safari tours for families with children, solo travelers, couples enjoying their honeymoon or friends going on an adventure together. But where we set ourselves apart is that, unlike most other companies, we take our guests outside their 'safari bubble'. We give them the chance to experience life outside the national parks, and to do this in an authentic way. Many visitors to Tanzania booking a 'cultural experience' are taken to commercialized Maasai villages where they watch a brief Maasai dance and are pressured to purchase souvenirs. We wanted to offer a travel experience with a difference. The very name 'Sababu' means purpose in Swahili and hence our tagline 'Travel with purpose'. We make a conscious effort to refrain from exploiting the local communities for our benefit, but instead to 'give back' through immersive cultural experiences in off-the-beaten-track places, while making a positive impact at the same time."

