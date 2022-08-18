AKSA ENERGY (AKSEN:TI) and parent company KAZANCI HOLDING announce new Vice Chairman of the Board

Naci Agbal will play a significant role in the organization's growth...

ISTAMBUL, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAZANCI HOLDING and its subsidiary AKSA ENERGY (AKSEN:TI), the leading energy sector businesses, has announced a new vice chairman of the board, Naci Agbal.

Agbal, the former Minister of Finance and Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, will take an active role in the executive committees of KAZANCI HOLDING, AKSA ENERGY (AKSEN:TI) and the other AKSA group of companies.

KAZANCI HOLDING and its subsidiaries under AKSA brand have become a global power through their operations in 22 countries. The company plans to continue expanding targets and organizations. With the addition of Agbal, the executive committee of the organization is even stronger, the Company said.

"We put an intensive effort to become a 'strong global player' with AKSA Group of Companies in the rapidly changing global energy markets that offer a wide variety of opportunities," the Company spokesperson said. "We are determined to grow in international markets by blending our deep experience and key competencies in the energy sector with our global vision."

The new responsibilities of the KAZANCI HOLDING Executive Committee are as follows:

Kazanci Holding Executive Committee Members

Cemil Kazanci - Chairman of the Executive Committee of KAZANCI HOLDING and AKSA ENERGY

Naci Agbal - Vice Chairman of Globalization Strategies and Financial Affairs of KAZANCI HOLDING

Omer Muzaffer Baktir - Chairman of Finance of KAZANCI HOLDING and Chairman of the Executive Committee of AKSA Power Generation

Necati Baykal - Member of the Executive Committee of KAZANCI HOLDING and AKSA Power Generation

Baris Erdeniz - Member of the Executive Committee of KAZANCI HOLDING Business Support Functions and Chairman of Executive Committee of AKSA Electricity, Agriculture and Tourism Groups

"In line with our strategy that builds on creating value for all our stakeholders, especially for our shareholders, we will intensify our effort to increase and diversify our investments," spokesperson said.

"We will support this strategy with a strong institutionalization. Participation of Mr. Naci Agbal to KAZANCI HOLDING and AKSA ENERGY (AKSEN:TI) as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors will add great strength and value to us both in the formation of our global strategy and in shaping our strong financial structure in line with our global strategy."

About KAZANCI HOLDING and AKSA Group:

Kazanci Holding is one of the leading businesses in the energy sector. The company was founded in the 1950s and has experienced a high-level of growth. After more than a half-century journey, Kazanci Holding became a global power with investments all around the world through its visionary identity and innovative perspective. Today Kazanci Holding has more than 9,000 employees, production on 4 continents, operations in 22 countries, and customers in 176 countries.

