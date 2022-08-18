Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - HCCI Professional Protective Services, a full-service security provider specializing in providing armed protection services to a wide range of clients, announced today the availability of a Security Assessment for businesses, private citizens, schools, places of worship, and anyone seeking a security assessment. Based in Denver and serving the Rocky Mountain region, HCCI protects the lives, assets, and interests of corporations, schools, VIPs, cannabis firms, and other constituents with customized services and a strike team of highly trained, armed, and fully licensed and bonded security professionals.

Honor, Courage, Commitment and Integrity (HCCI)

"Unfortunately, America's crime rate continues to climb, with violent and property crime at its highest level since the mid-1990s, and Denver itself is above the national average," says Shane Ammerman, founder and CEO of HCCI Professional Protective Services. "To help make our city and surrounding communities safer, we're offering a Security Assessment. Preventing theft and harm begins with a thorough risk assessment, which is how we keep HCCI's clients secure with optimal peace of mind."

Understandably, the public's lack of confidence in the justice system has caused a surge in reliance on private security services. Spending on residential and commercial security has ballooned to $350 billion annually, employing a workforce of approximately 2 million full-time personnel. In particular, high-profile VIPs, corporations, CEOs, and the federal government make up the lion's share of these expenditures.

"More than ever people are asking if their home, business, place of worship, retail location or school are high-risk targets for security threats," Ammerman states. "Knowledge and preparation are key factors in avoiding potential harm, reducing risk, and neutralizing threats. By having us perform a Security Assessment, it's possible to put into action a shield of security, known as Facility Hardening as defined by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), around the people and assets of any public place and organization."

"For ordinary citizens, business owners, and high profile persons, the risks are much greater than much of the public will admit," he states. "It only makes sense that the level of training and professionalism must be significantly higher than that of typical security guard services. HCCI is dedicated to delivering uncompromising armed security for those who refuse to skimp on protection and won't settle for anything less than total protection."

Among his goals are establishing HCCI Protection as the platinum standard in the industry and transforming how private security is perceived by his clients, law enforcement and the general public.

About HCCI Professional Protective Services

HCCI Professional Protective Services LLC is a full-service security provider headquartered in Denver, Colorado specializing in serving schools, businesses, places of worship, and individuals to protect their lives, liberty, and property. Serving the Rocky Mountain region with experienced and dedicated team members, we can help clients small and large. Our ethos is helping others with Honor, Courage, Commitment and Integrity (HCCI). We're passionate about what we do and excelling in our work. Keeping you safe is our craft; let's work together. We're always recruiting highly motivated security professionals and accept applications here.

