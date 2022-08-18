Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
NFTs ziehen an! Mit dieser Aktie können Sie an einem Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NGTE ISIN: US42726M1062 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
NASDAQ
18.08.22
16:50 Uhr
33,370 US-Dollar
+0,020
+0,06 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN INC33,370+0,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.