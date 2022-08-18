DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in Top Management

SUBJECT: Change in Top Management

DATE: August 17, 2022

Ms. Didem Dinçer Baser currently the Executive Vice President in charge of Talent & Culture will be leaving her position as of September. Ms. Tuba Kösoglu will be appointed as the new Execuive Vice President in charge of Talent & Culture once all necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

