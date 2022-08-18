Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - Official representatives of Max Express LLC participated in the discussion of the 'Instant Payments' project of the instant payments system of the National Bank of Georgia. The project involves the National Bank of Georgia, commercial banks, as well as payment service providers (PSP), and the Treasury Service of the Ministry of Finances. The new system will work in the following sectors: P2P for individuals, B2P-P2B - between legal entities and individuals, B2B - between legal entities, and G2P- P2G - between state entities and individuals. During the thorough discussion of the project, practical examples of services, which can be offered after the implementation of the project were presented.



For the official representatives of Max Express LLC, participation in such a discussion of the project was an opportunity to get acquainted with new technical payment methods and digital security systems, which can be used after the successful implementation of the project.

"The discussion of the 'Instant Payments' project of the instant payments system of the National Bank of Georgia provided an opportunity to get acquainted with new approaches to the digital payment system based on new IT technologies," says Meri Dzhangveladze, CEO of Max Express LLC.

About Max Express LLC

Max Express LLC is a non-banking financial institution from Georgia licensed by the National Bank of Georgia as a payment service provider under no. 0078-2904 of August 3, 2018. The company provides money transfer services for foreign and local customers.

In addition, Max Express LLC was licensed by the National Bank of Georgia as a payment service provider. Starting from that moment, the company has started to operate and offer services in accordance with the current legislation in Georgia.

