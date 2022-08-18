OneMeta AI Accepted as a Part of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTCMarkets:ONEI). Today OneMeta AI announced acceptance as part of Microsoft of Startups Founders Hub. "This is a great milestone that we are thankful for; which validates that we are in the right path", says Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta AI.

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is centered around three key areas: (1) Unlocking innovation for all: The platform eliminates traditional barriers founders face when getting started. (2) Technology benefits that grow: The platform helps founders speed development with free access to GitHub and the Microsoft Cloud with the ability to unlock additional benefits over time. (3) Access to mentorship and guidance: Through the platform, startups can connect with industry veterans, access tailored startup-centric training and innovate quickly with expert technical guidance.

"Every startup battles with limited resources and making decisions about resource allocation; Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub helps lessen some of that burden" Mr. Leal continues, "as we develop products, using Artificial Intelligence, the resources available to the company through Azure services, Open AI, as well as the mentoring network are invaluable".

Mr. Leal states "There is a gap between market demand and AI product development, OneMeta AI is positioned to fill that gap, starting with Natural Language Processing. Through the support of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, Technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning are within reach to our developers and executives within OneMeta AI."

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

