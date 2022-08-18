Winter Garden, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - With the announcement that Med Rep Meeting (Med Rep) and LeasePoint Funding Group (LeasePoint) have partnered to launch Med Rep Financing, medical representatives are now able to prescreen and prequalify physicians for up to $350K of medical aesthetic devices before a meeting. Medical reps also have the ability to know the reasons for a disqualification as well as the need for any extra documentation, such as tax returns or bank statements.

Med Rep, which was founded by CEO Peter Skidmore to eliminate cold calling for medical representatives, states that in establishing Med Rep Financing, the goal is to introduce efficiency into the sales process.

"As many medical reps know, until now they have not been able to have the doctor's profile before a meeting, including whether they will be approved for credit or require additional documentation," says Skidmore. "By partnering with LeasePoint, we are offering medical representatives a new option that makes the approval process simpler."

The technology side of the partnership is LeasePoint, the provider of capital and equipment financing. "We are happy to be working with Med Rep Meeting to speed the prequalification process of physicians," says Jeff Markim, Managing Director of LeasePoint Funding Group. "We were already leveraging our commercial/tech lending platform and network of 20+ lenders to help businesses from an array of industries obtain flexible credit. By helping Med Rep Financing to prescreen for appointments, we are going one step further and providing a much needed ability, one that can streamline the approval process for physicians."

With the launch of Med Rep Financing, Med Rep says that it will continue to innovate new ways to potentially save time and money for medical representatives.

"Med Rep Financing is just the beginning," Skidmore says. "We will always aim to give medical reps as much information as possible so that when they walk into a meeting with a physician, their hard work will be less likely to result in a surprise disqualification."

Med Rep Meeting was founded by CEO Peter Skidmore to put an end to cold calling for medical representatives. Med Rep Meeting handles bookings from A-Z and gives its clients detailed information about scheduled meetings, including food preference and other crucial specifics.

LeasePoint Funding Group is one of the most rapidly growing equipment finance companies in the country. With significant equity backing, LeasePoint operates as a hybrid independent funder and lessor; this unique strategy creates diversification, flexibility, and virtually unlimited funding. With roots in Austin, TX, LeasePoint has leveraged local expertise to develop a proprietary loan origination system. Our technology utilizes automated underwriting, one-page documents, and same-day funding to create the fastest and easiest process in the market. LeasePoint is the new standard for speed and simplicity in equipment finance.

