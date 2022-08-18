Data Bridge Market Research: Medical Carts Market to Garner USD 2,004.56 Million and Is Growing at A CAGR Of 13.3% during the Forecast Period Of 2022 To 2029

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new research report titled Global Medical Carts Market gives a holistic view of the market from 2022 to 2029, Which Includes primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume and geographical analysis. Medical Carts market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their swot analysis and porter's five force analysis. Medical Carts market report has been prepared by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This market research report encompasses a far-reaching research on the current conditions of the Medical Carts industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The persuasive Medical Carts Market report also covers very important aspect which is competitive intelligence and with this businesses can gain competitive advantage to thrive in the market.





The global medical carts market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,004.56 million by 2029. The increasing hospital admissions and improved facilities may drive the global medical carts market growth.

Market Overview:-

The medical carts market is expected to gain market growth due to improving healthcare facilities and infrastructures and the adoption of electronic medical records at the hospital, which can drive the growth of the market. The other factors which are anticipated to propel the growth of the medical carts market include the rising cases of musculoskeletal injuries and surgeries.

The other factors, such as the lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of customized medical carts, hamper the growth of the global medical carts market. On the other hand, the increased healthcare expenditure and emerging countries with developed hospitals act as an opportunity for the growth of the global medical carts market.

Companies Covered:

Recent Industry Developments:-

In June 2022 , Ergotron Inc. launched a new product CareFit Combo System. This is wall mounted solution that makes the documentation efficient and comfortable. The CareFit Combo System adds to Ergotron's CareFit product line. It offers more alternatives to meet various workflows in the healthcare industry, facilitating patient relationships and lowering the chance of error. This launch covers the requirement of nurses, managing the space requirement, comfortable documentation, and flexible workflow

a new product CareFit Combo System. This is wall mounted solution that makes the documentation efficient and comfortable. The CareFit Combo System adds to Ergotron's CareFit product line. It offers more alternatives to meet various workflows in the healthcare industry, facilitating patient relationships and lowering the chance of error. This launch covers the requirement of nurses, managing the space requirement, comfortable documentation, and flexible workflow In June 2022 , Atlas announced the expansion of their Cameo telehealth cart line to fulfill rising demand and the quick uptake of telehealth solutions in healthcare facilities. The newly designed Cameo tablet carts provide improved virtual interactions like teleconsultations, physician rounding, and translation services. This expansion will increase the demand for the company products and help in increasing the growth of the company worldwide

Opportunities

surge in healthcare expenditure

The amount of money a country uses on its healthcare and its growth rate over time is inclined by various economic and social factors, including the financing arrangements and structure of the health system organization. In particular, there is a strong association between the whole income level and how much the population of that country spends on health care.

Healthcare expenditure has increased across developed countries, and emerging economies as the disposable income of people are growing. Moreover, to accomplish the population requirements, the government bodies and healthcare organizations in different regions are taking the initiative by virtue of accelerating healthcare expenditure. The rise in healthcare expenditure helps healthcare organizations improve their facilities and equipment, including medical carts.

Strategic initiatives by key market players

Strategic initiatives such as acquisition, partnership, contract agreement, and conference participation provide opportunities to flourish their customer base. Moreover, through such initiative strategies, both companies expand their reach through new geographic or industry markets, access to new products or services, or new types of customers. Both the market players open the door to additional or new resources such as technology and talent.

Convenience of carts

The medical carts are helping the medical and surgical staff hustle-free with the convenient application. Many healthcare providers have shifted to medical carts with EMR systems to store medical data and maintain on-spot to have continuous vision over the treatment progress. These have helped healthcare providers eliminate the mountain of paper works of medical data. The burden has been reduced with one touch panel to store and access multiple data on EMR medical carts. In cases of emergency, these carts with EMR allow rapid search and visualization of records instantly.

Emerging countries with developed hospitals

Developing countries such as India, China, and Argentina are improving their countries' healthcare facilities. The rising cases of non-communicable chronic diseases, cardiac arrests, diabetes, and others demand high requirements for hospital facilities with rising hospital admission and treatments. The high disease rates in developing countries also enhance the opportunity for market players to distribute their products at a good pace. The root reason for their disease burden is the consequences of poverty, such as poor nutrition, air pollution, and unsanitary food habits and lifestyle. Hence, this rises the requirement for high facilitated hospitals in these developing countries.

Critical Insights Related to the Medical Carts Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Segmentation Outlook:

By Product (Mobile Computing Carts, Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets and Accessories, Medication Carts, Wall-Mounted Workstations and Other),

By Type (Computer Medical Cart, Emergency Cart, Procedure Cart, Anesthesia Cart, Medical Laboratory Utility Cart, and Others)

By Application (Medical, Medical Imaging, Laboratory, and Others)

By Material Type (Plastic, Wood, Stainless Steel, Metal and Others)

By Payload (50 kg, 65 kg, 80 kg, 150 kg, 180 kg and Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Trauma Centers, and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Third Party Distributors and Others)

Regional Analysis

The countries covered in the Medical Carts Market Report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the global medical carts market with a CAGR of around 14.3% in terms of market share and market revenue. It will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising cases of musculoskeletal injuries, surgeries, and the adoption electronic medical records at the hospital.

North America dominates the global medical carts market with a CAGR of around 14.3% in terms of market share and market revenue. It will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising cases of musculoskeletal injuries, surgeries, and the adoption electronic medical records at the hospital.

Table of Contents

Report Summary Medical Carts Market Overview and Key Insights Medical Carts Market Determinants Medical Carts Market Segmentation Research Methodology Medical Carts Market by Product, 2022-2029 (USD Million) Medical Carts Market by Distribution Channel, 2022-2029 (USD Million) Medical Carts Market by Region 2022-2029 (USD Million) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

The Report Covers

Medical Carts market value data analysis of 2022 and forecast to 2029.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market share.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global Medical Carts market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions is also available in the report.

Analysis of business policies by identifying the key market segmentation positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of major collaborations, merger acquisitions and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market on the basis of consumer's demands and preferences.

