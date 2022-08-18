ScotGems Plc - Interim Dividend
PR Newswire
London, August 18
ScotGems plc
LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13
18 August 2022
Interim Dividend
The Board of ScotGems plc has today announced a pre-liquidation interim dividend of 3p per share in respect of the period to 8 September 2022 payable on 7 September 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 26 August 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 25 August 2022.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500
