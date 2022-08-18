ScotGems Plc - Interim Dividend

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

18 August 2022

Interim Dividend

The Board of ScotGems plc has today announced a pre-liquidation interim dividend of 3p per share in respect of the period to 8 September 2022 payable on 7 September 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 26 August 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 25 August 2022.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500