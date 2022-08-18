Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
NFTs ziehen an! Mit dieser Aktie können Sie an einem Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.08.2022 | 17:28
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScotGems Plc - Interim Dividend

ScotGems Plc - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, August 18

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

18 August 2022

Interim Dividend

The Board of ScotGems plc has today announced a pre-liquidation interim dividend of 3p per share in respect of the period to 8 September 2022 payable on 7 September 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 26 August 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 25 August 2022.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.