Continued focus of the Services activity on the Biotech's preclinical studies in ophthalmology

Determination of the strategic axes of clinical development in ophthalmology is ongoing

Cash of €4.0 million (excluding Research Tax Credit) as of June 30, 2022

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible) (Paris:ABNX), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, today published its cash position for the 1st semester ended June 30, 2022 and reviewed the highlights of the period.

The company recorded a consolidated half-yearly turnover of €2,630K, after elimination of intra-group transactions. IRIS Pharma recorded half-year revenues of €3,028K. Concerning the activity dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies aimed at improving the lives of patients, ABIONYX Pharma did not generate any revenues during this half-year.

The consolidated turnover reflects the fact that since the integration of IRIS Pharma, the biotech has decided to focus its efforts on preclinical studies of bio-HDL in ophthalmology, in order to determine the strategic development axes to enter the clinical phase as soon as possible. As previously announced, the company will shortly communicate its strategy in ophthalmology.

In the renal franchise, the Phase 2a clinical trial for CER-001, called RACERS, is expected to be completed shortly in sepsis at high risk of developing acute kidney injury, in partnership with the University of Bari. In April, ABIONYX Pharma announced positive interim results from this clinical trial that demonstrated a rapid reversal of the cytokine cascade in sepsis patients, and a rapid improvement in biomarkers of inflammation, including leukocytosis, compared to standard therapy. Final study results will be available in the fall of 2022.

In addition, the Company continues to receive new Compassionate Access Authorization (CAA) requests for bio-HDL (CER-001) from several hospitals around the world.

As of June 30, 2022, ABIONYX Pharma's cash position stood at €4.0 million before receipt of the Research Tax Credit of ABIONYX Pharma and IRIS Pharma. The company reminds that phase 2a is fully financed and that no dilutive financial instrument has been put in place.

Next financial release: 2022 Half-year results, September 29, 2022

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005466/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Nicolas Fossiez

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Arthur Rouillé

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98