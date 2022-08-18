Demand For Global Artificial Meat Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 310.97 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 15.90% | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segment Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global artificial meat market size was worth USD 128.30 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 310.97 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.90 percent over the forecast period.





Artificial Meat Market: Overview

A few animal cells are used to make synthetic meat in a lab. It is real meat, but unlike traditional meat, it doesn't require killing animals. The goal is to create an ethical and sustainable beef industry from an environmental standpoint. Some industry experts believe that the "cellular agriculture" technology used to make meat is the way of the future. Chronic diseases may be exacerbated by meat consumption. Though scientists can change the amount of fat and cholesterol in cultured meat, the evidence isn't clear about the potential consequences of lab-grown meat on nutrition. Artificial meats are much less likely to contain the E. coli bacteria found in animal feces and other contaminants that could be present in a meat processing factory. Artificial meat is also less harmful to the environment and less cruel to animals.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/artificial-meat-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

277 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Artificial Meat Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Artificial Meat Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15.90 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Artificial Meat Market was valued at approximately USD 128.30 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 310.97 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly billion by 2028. A tremendous increase in R&D expenditures over the past few years has been the primary driver of market expansion in the artificial meat sector.

Increasing demand for products made without animal products has led investors to expect high growth prospects from the global artificial meat market.

Customers are mostly converting from conventional meat to cultured meat products due to health concerns about eating meat, increased investor interest in alternative proteins, and the possibility that specially designed proteins would provide the required nutrition.

Metropolitan areas in the U.S. and Canada are expected to have the quickest rise due to the rising number of flexitarians and their growing acceptance of meat substitutes and other proteins.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Artificial Meat Market By Sources (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck), By End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausage, Hot dogs, Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Artificial Meat Market: Growth Drivers

A tremendous increase in R&D investments to drive market growth.

A tremendous increase in R&D expenditures over the past few years has been the primary driver of market expansion in the artificial meat sector. Increasing demand for products made without animal products has led investors to expect high growth prospects from the global artificial meat market. With increasing awareness about animal meat and its impact on health and the environment, artificial meat is gaining more recognition amongst vegetarians, youngsters, and people looking for healthier alternatives.

Artificial Meat Market: Restraints

Availability of other healthy alternatives to restrict market expansion.

The rising acceptance of plant-based goods encourages consumers to eat more fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, and legumes. These plant-based products also have numerous health advantages, which attracts more buyers. In response to diet-related illnesses like heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cancer, many people have increased their consumption of meat from animals. Contrarily, plant-based products do not cause these illnesses, making them a better and healthier choice for customers. Many regions do not favor eating meat or imitation meat, so these populations prefer different vegetarian meals to meet their nutritional needs.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/artificial-meat-market

Global Artificial Meat Market: Segmentation

The global artificial meat market has been segmented into source, end-use, and region.

Based on the source, poultry, beef, seafood, pork, and duck are segments of the global artificial meat market. The poultry category will dominate the market in 2021. This can be linked to the rising demand for chicken products from quick-service restaurants (QSRs), which has prompted producers to create inventive alternatives to meet the rising consumer demand for meat. The items made from cultured chicken are anticipated to cost less than those from other sources and become immensely popular worldwide. The demand for poultry products also rises as the demand for animal protein does. Additionally, it is anticipated that this may hasten the commercial expansion of cultured meat globally. Additionally, it is anticipated that the rising demand for chicken meat would support the worldwide market for cultured meat due to the rapidly expanding urban population in emerging countries.

Based on end-use, the market is classified into nuggets, burgers, meatballs, sausages, hot dogs, and others. The demand for nuggets, a large processed meat product, is rising dramatically. In the U.S. and other North American nations, chicken is still the most widely consumed meat product. One of the main ways that chicken meat products are consumed globally is in the shape of nuggets. Customers are seeking solutions that are handy to eat anytime due to the rising adoption of the on-the-go lifestyle and consumption of snacking items, notably in the U.S. Therefore, to draw in customers, major corporations like Tyson Food and Cargill are concentrating on investing in the development of clean meat or cultured meat chicken products in the shape of nuggets.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/artificial-meat-market

List of Key Players in Artificial Meat Market:

Memphis Meats

MosaMeat

SuperMeat

Just Inc

Integriculture

Aleph Farms Ltd

Finless Foods Inc.

Avant Meats Company Limited

Balletic Foods

Future Meat Technologies Ltd

Appleton Meats

Higher Steaks

Biofood Systems LTD

Fork & Goode

Meatable

Mission Barns

Bluenalu Inc.

New Age Meats

Shiok Meats

Seafuture Sustainable Biotech

Wild Type

Lab farm Foods

Cubiq Foods

Kiran Meats

Cell Farm FOOD Tech

Granja Celular S.A.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Artificial Meat Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Artificial Meat Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Artificial Meat Market Industry?

What segments does the Artificial Meat Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Artificial Meat Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 128.30 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 310.97 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 15.90 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, SuperMeat, Just, Inc, Integriculture, Aleph Farms Ltd, Finless Foods Inc., Avant Meats Company Limited, Balletic Foods, Future Meat Technologies Ltd, Appleton Meats, Higher Steaks, Biofood Systems LTD, Fork & Goode, Meatable, Mission Barns, Bluenalu, Inc., New Age Meats, Shiok Meats, Seafuture Sustainable Biotech, Wild Type, Lab farm Foods, Cubiq Foods, Kiran Meats, and Cell Farm FOOD Tech/Granja Celular S.A. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6421

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/artificial-meat-market

Recent Developments

March 2020 : Future Meat Technologies has teamed with Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF), one of the leading unified agro-industrial and food corporations. This collaboration aimed to create hybrid cultured meat products for the Asian market to satisfy the wide range of consumer tastes and preferences on the Asian continent, as well as to enhance the company's comprehension of market demands and the region's extensive distribution network.

: Future Meat Technologies has teamed with Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF), one of the leading unified agro-industrial and food corporations. This collaboration aimed to create hybrid cultured meat products for the Asian market to satisfy the wide range of consumer tastes and preferences on the Asian continent, as well as to enhance the company's comprehension of market demands and the region's extensive distribution network. March 2020 : Ajinomoto, a Japanese global food and biotechnology firm, and SuperMeat joined forces. This collaboration aims to accelerate and improve the development of produced meats. Ajinomoto's engaged in cellular agriculture due to this relationship, and biotech invested in SuperMeat.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominated the artificial meat market in 2021.

The global artificial meat market is most likely to be dominated by North America, which is also projected to lead the industry. High R&D spending and increased inventions and developments are expected to account for most of the share. Customers are mostly converting from conventional meat to cultured meat products due to health concerns about eating meat, increased investor interest in alternative proteins, and the possibility that specially designed proteins would provide the required nutrition. Metropolitan areas in the U.S. and Canada are expected to have the quickest rise due to the rising number of flexitarians and their growing acceptance of meat substitutes and other proteins.

Global Artificial Meat Market is segmented as follows:

Artificial Meat Market: By Source Outlook (2022-2028)

Poultry

Beef

Seafood

Pork

Duck

Artificial Meat Market: By End-Use Outlook (2022-2028)

Nuggets

Burgers

Meatballs

Sausage

Hot dogs

Others (pet food, and foie gras)

Artificial Meat Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Artificial Meat Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-artificial-meat-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market - Global Industry Analysis : AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.32 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 5.53(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 22.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.32 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 5.53(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 22.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type I Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global charcot-marie-tooth disease type I market accounted for USD 480.72 in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 632.16 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The global charcot-marie-tooth disease type I market accounted for in 2020 and is expected to reach by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028. Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market accrued earnings worth approximately 76.1 (USD Million) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 115.2 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 4.8% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg