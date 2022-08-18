Anzeige
Freitag, 19.08.2022
Sondermeldung am Freitagmorgen: Meilenstein gelungen! Massiver Ausbruch…
WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Frankfurt
28.02.22
10:08 Uhr
6,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.08.2022 | 20:01
426 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

PhosAgro Reports Operating and Financial Results for 1H 2022

DJ PhosAgro Reports Operating and Financial Results for 1H 2022

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro Reports Operating and Financial Results for 1H 2022 18-Aug-2022 / 20:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

For Immediate Release 18 August 2022 PhosAgro Reports Operating and Financial Results for 1H 2022 Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announces its consolidated IFRS financial results for the first half (1H) of 2022. 1H 2022 highlights In 1H 2022, mineral fertilizer production increased by 5.2% year-on-year to over 5.3 million tonnes. This increase was made possible thanks to the fact that new production units launched as part of the Company's comprehensive long-term development programme reached full capacity. Sales of mineral fertilizers in 1H 2022 increased by 10.2% year-on-year to almost 5.7 million tonnes. This growth was driven by an increase in production volumes, a decrease in stocks (accumulated during the low season) and strong demand for fertilizers in Russian and global markets. Revenue for 1H 2022 increased by 90.9% year-on-year to RUB 336.5 billion (USD 4.4 billion). This increase was a result of the implementation of an ambitious programme for the modernisation and construction of new production facilities, which enabled the Company to expand the production of mineral fertilizers and considerably improve the performance of equipment. The increase in revenue was also driven by an improved sales structure that favours high-margin fertilizers, which are in high demand in Russia and in global markets. In 1H 2022, adjusted EBITDA increased by 123.8% year-on-year to RUB 165.3 billion (USD 2.2 billion). EBITDA margin for the period rose to 49.1%. In 1H 2022, adjusted free cash flow amounted to RUB 77.6 billion (USD 1.0 billion), up 126.8% year-on-year. As of 30 June 2022, net debt had decreased by RUB 91.6 billion since the end of 2021, amounting to RUB 62.1 billion (USD 1.2 billion). The net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio had decreased to 0.22x as of the end of 2Q 2022. Financial and operating highlights 
Financial highlights 
RUB mln                1H        1H        Chng 
                    2022       2021       % 
Revenue                336,509     176,261     90.9% 
EBITDA*                135,548     73,094      85.4% 
Adj. EBITDA**             165,322     73,860      123.8% 
Adj. EBITDA margin           49.1%      41.9% 
Net profit               129,048     48,652      165.2% 
Adj. net profit***           108,553     46,094      135.5% 
Free cash flow             40,870      34,217      19.4% 
Adj. free cash flow****        77,599      34,217      126.8% 
                    30.06.2022    31.12.2021 
Net debt                62,083      153,718 
ND / adj. LTM EBITDA          0.22x      0.80x 
Operating highlights 
Production volumes by category 
kt                       1H      1H      Chng 
                        2022     2021      % 
Phosphate-based & MCP              4,054.0    3,825.5    6.0% 
Nitrogen-based fertilizers           1,265.6    1,231.6    2.8% 
TOTAL fertilizers                5,319.6    5,057.1    5.2% 
Sales volumes by category 
kt                       1H      1H      Chng 
                        2022     2021      % 
Phosphate-based & MCP              4,335.3    3,743.6    15.8% 
Nitrogen-based fertilizers           1,346.4    1,412.4    -4.7% 
TOTAL fertilizers                5,681.7    5,156.0    10.2% RUB/USD exchange rates: average 1H 2022 rate: 76.30; average 1H 2021 rate: 74.28; as of 30 June 2022: 51.16; as of 31 December 2021: 74.29. * EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation. ** Adj. EBITDA is EBITDA as reported minus FX differences from operating activities. *** Adj. net profit is net profit as reported minus FX gain or loss. **** Free cash flow adjusted for the amount of cash and cash equivalents written off as a result of the loss of ownership of foreign companies. Concerning the Company's financial stability, it should be noted that, despite the withdrawal of credit ratings from all Russian companies by international rating agencies, PhosAgro continues to service its debt obligations, taking all the necessary steps to ensure that they are paid on time. Among recent developments, the Company's coupon payment for Eurobonds maturing in 2025 is worth highlighting. On 22 July 2022, PhosAgro made another coupon payment in accordance with Decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 430 of 5 July 2022, with the division of payment flows between bondholders under Russia jurisdiction and those elsewhere. Market highlights in 1H 2022 The situation in global mineral fertilizer markets in 1H 2022 showed a high degree of price volatility, especially in markets for nitrogen-based fertilizers. At the same time, the cost of mineral fertilizers for Russian farmers, through 30 May 2022, was fixed at price levels from the middle of last year. The global price of urea in 1H 2022 fluctuated by as much as USD 500 per tonne, from a low of USD 390 per tonne to a high of USD 890 per tonne (FOB Baltic). Prices for MAP fluctuated between USD 800 and USD 1,245 per tonne (FOB Baltic). The current situation in fertilizer markets is being driven by the following factors: . A rapid increase in global energy prices, which have remained high, especially in Europe; that has led toa reduction in domestic production capacity and an increase in import demand and higher prices for both feedstocksand fertilizers (especially nitrogen-based); . A reduction in the export supply of Russian fertilizers and a disruption of existing trade flows; . A reduction in fertilizer exports from China in favour of supplying the domestic market; . The high degree of global price volatility for the main types of agricultural products. The average export price for MAP in 1H 2022 amounted to USD 1,009 per tonne (FOB Baltic), compared with USD 569 per tonne in 1H 2021. The average price for urea in 1H 2022 was USD 644 per tonne (FOB Baltic), up from USD 339 per tonne in the period from January to June 2021; Prices for the main types of feedstock commodities also rose steadily during the first half of the year, surpassing previous record highs. The most notable price increase was for ammonia, which was due to high prices for natural gas in Europe and the suspension of exports of commercial ammonia from Russia (as a result of the imposition of sanctions and the shutdown of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline). Ammonia prices in March and April reached the equivalent of USD 1,500-1550 per tonne (FOB Baltic). Phosphate feedstock and sulphur prices rose in line with changes in the market for phosphate-based fertilizers. The average price for sulphur in 1H 2022 was USD 308 per tonne (FOB Baltic), compared with USD 155 per tonne in the period from January to June 2021. Prices for phosphate feedstocks increased steadily, reaching USD 300 per tonne (FOB Morocco) (for feedstocks with P[2]O[5] content of 31%-33%) as of the end of 1H 2022, up from USD 126 per tonne a year earlier. Market outlook Nitrogen-based fertilizer markets continue to demonstrate a high degree of price volatility, being driven by record-high natural gas prices in Europe, new production cuts in Europe and seasonal demand in key markets in Asia (India), Latin America (Brazil) and, closer to autumn, in Europe and North America. The market for phosphate-based fertilizers is also starting to see seasonal demand in South Asia and Latin America. About us PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P[2]O[5] content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK /NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P[2]O[5] content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/ DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (under the ticker PHOR), and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). More information about PhosAgro can be found on the Company's website: www.phosagro.ru. 
                                   Six months 
                                   ended 30 June 
RUB million                          Note  2022   2021 
 
Revenues                              5 336,509  176,261 
Cost of Group products sold                    6 (143,739) (93,233) 
Cost of products for resale                      (7,394)  (5,293) 
 
 
Gross profit                             185,376  77,735 
 
 
Administrative and selling overhead expenses            7 (28,430)  (13,173) 
Taxes, other than income tax, net                 8 (5,236)  (2,997) 
Other expenses, net                        9 (1,762)  (1,521) 
Foreign exchange loss from operating activities, net        25 (29,774)  (766) 
 
 
Operating profit                           120,174  59,278 
 
 
Finance income                           10 1,909   194 
Finance costs                           10 (9,510)  (2,477) 
Foreign exchange gain from financing activities, net        25 50,269   3,324 
COVID-19 related expenses                       -     (218) 
 
 
Profit before tax                           162,842  60,101 
 
 
Income tax expense                         11 (33,794)  (11,449) 
 
 
Profit for the period                         129,048  48,652 
 
Attributable to: 
Non-controlling interests*                      4     (15) 
Shareholders of the Parent                      129,044  48,667 
 
 
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in RUB)           19 996    376 
 
 
Other comprehensive (loss)/income 
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 
Foreign currency translation difference                (2,929)  (504) 
Foreign currency translation difference reclassified to profit or 
loss upon loss of control over subsidiaries            26 (6,302)  - 
Actuarial losses reclassified to profit or loss upon loss of 
control over subsidiaries                       61     - 
 
 
Other comprehensive loss for the period                (9,170)  (504) 
 
 
Total comprehensive income for the period               119,878  48,148 
 
 
Attributable to: 
Non-controlling interests*                      4     (15) 
Shareholders of the Parent                      119,874  48,163 
 
 
                                        31 
                                    30 June December 
RUB million                            Note 2022  2021 
 
Assets 
Property, plant and equipment                   12  250,503 237,444 
Advances issued for property, plant and equipment and other 
non-current assets                           13,684 13,237 
Other non-current assets                      14  6,064  2,058 
Deferred tax assets                           5,859  9,499 
Non-current spare parts                         4,786  4,698 
Right-of-use assets                        13  3,841  6,955 
Catalysts                                1,822  2,049 
Intangible assets                            1,767  1,756 
Investments in associates                        598   569 
 
 
Non-current assets                           288,924 278,265 
 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                     18  71,927 21,710 
Trade and other receivables                    17  63,356 48,526 
Inventories                            16  33,945 41,177 
VAT and other taxes receivable                     15,397 15,013 
Income tax receivable                          539   540 
Other financial assets                       15  200   216 
 
 
Current assets                             185,364 127,182 
 
 
Total assets                              474,288 405,447 
 
 
Equity 
Share capital                              372   372 
Share premium                              7,494  7,494 
Retained earnings                            277,237 148,193 
Actuarial losses                            (692)  (753) 
Foreign currency translation reserve                  -    9,231 
 
 
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent            284,411 164,537 
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests            110   106 
 
 
Total equity                              284,521 164,643 
 
 
Liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                        20  84,665 157,081 
Deferred tax liabilities                        18,478 12,937 
Lease liabilities                         21  1,609  3,459 
Defined benefit obligations                       765   952 
 
 
Non-current liabilities                         105,517 174,429 
 
 
Loans and borrowings                        20  46,667 12,710 
Trade and other payables                      22  30,175 41,756 
VAT and other taxes payable                       4,967  6,397 
Income tax payable                           1,372  3,334 
Lease liabilities                         21  1,069  2,178 
 
 
Current liabilities                           84,250 66,375 
 
 
Total equity and liabilities                      474,288 405,447 
 
                                    Six months ended 
                                    30 June 
RUB million                          Note   2022    2021 
 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating profit                            120,174  59,278 
Adjustments for: 
                                  6, 
Depreciation and amortisation                   7  15,374  13,816 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other 
non-current assets                         9  221    188 
 
 
Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions   135,769  73,282 
 
Increase in inventories, catalysts and non-current spare parts     (7,162)  (2,154) 
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables*          19,663  (3,383) 
Decrease in trade and other payables*                 (14,116) (459) 
 
 
Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid    134,154  67,286 
 
Income tax paid                            (24,599) (8,862) 
Finance costs paid                           (2,987)  (2,512) 
 
 
Cash flows from operating activities                  106,568  55,912 
 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Cash and cash equivalents disposed as a result of loss of control 
over subsidiaries                         26 (36,729) - 
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets   (28,423) (21,073) 
Loans issued                            15 (3,130)  - 
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets measured at fair value 
through profit or loss                       14 1,778   - 
Advances issued for right-of-use assets                (419)   - 
Borrowing cost capitalised paid                  12 (465)   (618) 
Finance income received                        1,611   1 
Other                                 79    (5) 
 
 
Cash flows used in investing activities                (65,698) (21,695) 
 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs         20 29,462  15,787 
Repayment of borrowings                      20 (13,798) (23,246) 
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Parent              -     (6,119) 
Lease payments                           21 (854)   (954) 
 
 
Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities             14,810  (14,532) 
 
 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents               55,680  19,685 
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January                 21,710  8,460 
Effect of exchange rates fluctuations                 (5,463)  (1,036) 
 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June                18 71,927  27,109 
 
 exchange differences from operating activities

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US71922G2093 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:      PHOR 
LEI Code:    25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  182308 
EQS News ID:  1423641 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1423641&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2022 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
