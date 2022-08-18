Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - A new utility conversion platform has been launched by The Utility Hub that enables residential and commercial customers to convert utilities when moving to new locations. Over 16,000 US clients use Utility Hub, which plans to expand its partnerships with builders, home inspectors, real estate agents, apartment locators, and brokers in order to better serve the moving needs of businesses and homeowners.





Whether you are a business or residential client moving to a new location, Utility Hub has designed an easy onboarding form that lets you sit back, while the platform searches through a database of local and national utility and telecommunication providers to find the best offers and make them easily accessible. Besides new utility acquisition, the platform also searches through vendors who provide security services, alternative solar energy, and also provide all-inclusive moving services as part of their service portfolio. Clients across the US have access to an efficient, stress-free transition platform that eliminates the complexity of negotiating rates with dozens of vendors, as well as juggling multiple tasks that are involved with the moving process.

Clients who are not moving, can also enjoy the platform by the utilization of The Bill Negotiator Tool. Businesses and individuals can use this tool to reduce the cost of their utilities by using the Utility Hub's cross-referencing service to obtain the best rates available in real-time for hundreds of different vendors within their immediate markets. By negotiating and finalizing the best rates available on behalf of its clients, Utility Hub ensures that its clients receive the best value.

New clientele can access service through these easy steps:

New clients will fill out an onboarding form

The Utility Hub will find the best deals within the market

Clients can choose the deals they like

The Utility Hub will close the deals

Clients will then receive their monthly utility bills, which they can pay

By offering its services completely free, the company ensures that new clients can transition easily onto their platform. Utility Hub is monetized by the companies it represents as an Authorized Dealer. Utilizing Utility Hub has generally resulted in savings of 15-20% for Utility Hub customers. Renters, businesses, and homeowners can also combine their monthly utility bills within a consolidated bundle service package to increase savings.





Since the pandemic, the company has created more than 200 jobs while building strategic relationships with Fortune 500 companies and booming green energy providers. As a highly accredited business with the Better Business Bureau, the company plans to continue to develop relationships and acquire more customers throughout the US.

Press Contact Information:

Website: https://www.theutilityhub.net/

Email: info@myutilityhub.net

Phone: 1-800-783-0081

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134262