Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - EGF Theramed Health Corp. (CSE: TMED) (OTC Pink: EVAHF) (FSE: AUHP) (the "Company" of "EGF") is pleased to announce Connor Yuen as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Connor Yuen is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Conquest Capital, a Vancouver based private equity fund. He has successfully managed this fund in both public and private markets. Mr Yuen has excelled in his previous experience as a CEO and sits on the board of directors of numerous companies that have achieved market capitalizations of over $100M CAD.

"Coming onto EGF Theramed, I will be looking at world class cannabis opportunities. We will be looking at a vertically integrated businesses from licenced production growth to retail direct to customer sale. I will be bringing on a group of world class managers and advisors who have founded cannabis companies that have had multibillion dollar capitalizations and an experienced finance team that will allow us to take advantage of a cannabis market that is about to turn. Using economics of scale and top tier technology we are looking to take EGF to be a global competitor in the coming months," states Connor Yuen.

The Company thanks and wishes Mr. Jatinder Dhaliwal well in the future endeavours as he resigns from both his CEO and director role.

ABOUT EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP.

(CSE: TMED) (OTC Pink: EVAHF) (FSE: AUHP)

EGF is a consumer technology company engaged in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems. The Company, through its subsidiaries, has assets and technologies used in the extraction and purification of botanical extracts and the creation of extract formulations, as well as medical monitoring device technology. The Company is working to collaborate with other companies for medical technology, equipment protocols and laboratory SOPs.

