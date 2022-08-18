- (PLX AI) - AMAT Q3 gross margin 46.1%.
- • Q3 operating margin 29.5%
- • Q3 EPS USD 1.85
- • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.94 vs. estimate USD 1.79
- • Q3 operating income USD 1,920 million
- • Q3 sales USD 6,520 million vs. estimate USD 6,280 million
- • Outlook Q4 sales USD 6,650 million vs. consensus USD 6,570 million
- • Shares rise 2% in after hours trading
- • CEO says remain very positive about the long-term strength of the semiconductor market and our outsized growth opportunities
APPLIED MATERIALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de