Donnerstag, 18.08.2022
Countdown läuft! Wann legt InnoCan seine Trümpfe auf den Tisch?
WKN: A3DK5Q ISIN: CA3073571034 Ticker-Symbol: 9CM0 
Tradegate
16.08.22
08:00 Uhr
0,382 Euro
+0,046
+13,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
18.08.2022 | 23:08
113 Leser
Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Copper Creek Project, Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (CSE:FDY) announces today that it has filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Copper Creek Project, Arizona" (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is in support of our July 6, 2022 news release announcing the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Copper Creek project, located in Arizona, U.S. The Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing two copper projects in The United States of America. The Copper Creek project, located in Arizona, is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Contact Copper project, located in Nevada, provides potential for a low-cost open pit, heap leach, oxide project. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the CSE under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Faraday Copper Corp.
E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com
Website: www.faradaycopper.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712716/Faraday-Copper-Files-NI-43-101-Technical-Report-on-the-Copper-Creek-Project-Arizona

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
