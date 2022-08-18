Faraday Copper Corp.: Faraday Copper Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Copper Creek Project, Arizona

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Faraday Copper Corp. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (CSE:FDY) announces today that it has filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Copper Creek Project, Arizona" (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is in support of our July 6, 2022 news release announcing the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Copper Creek project, located in Arizona, U.S. The Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing two copper projects in The United States of America. The Copper Creek project, located in Arizona, is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with open pit and bulk underground mining potential. The Contact Copper project, located in Nevada, provides potential for a low-cost open pit, heap leach, oxide project. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the CSE under the symbol "FDY".

For additional information please contact:

Stacey Pavlova, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Faraday Copper Corp.

E-mail: info@faradaycopper.com

Website: www.faradaycopper.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the Faraday website at www.faradaycopper.com.

SOURCE: Faraday Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712716/Faraday-Copper-Files-NI-43-101-Technical-Report-on-the-Copper-Creek-Project-Arizona