Xybion Digital Inc: Xybion Digital Announces Three-Year, US$12.2 Million Credit Facility

VANCOUVER, BC and PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV:XYBN) ("Xybion" or the "Company"), a global, low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in life sciences and health organizations, the acceleration of new drug development and enables organizations to maintain employee health and safety, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement for a 3-year, US$12.2 million credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with National Bank of Canada dated effective August 16, 2022. The Credit Facility is undrawn as of today's date.

"I am pleased to see a large bank like National Bank of Canada offer us a significant credit facility in support of our strategy. This credit facility will be helpful in executing our acquisition and growth strategies," said Dr. Pradip K. Banerjee, Chairman and CEO of Xybion. "This reinforces our profitable growth strategy that we have been following over the years. I thank National Bank of Canada and especially their Technology and Innovation Banking team for their deep knowledge of our sector and customized solutions," concluded Dr. Banerjee.

The Credit Agreement provides Xybion with a US$2.0 million revolving credit facility for general corporate purposes ("Facility 1"), a US$10.0 million delayed draw credit facility to finance qualifying future acquisitions ("Facility 2"), and a CDN$200,000 credit card facility for corporate expenses. The Credit Facility is secured by all assets of Xybion and secured and guaranteed by all existing and future subsidiaries of the Company, and contains customary representations, warranties, and covenants. The outstanding principal amount of Facility 1 and Facility 2 shall bear monthly interest at Prime Rate plus 1.00% for Canadian dollar loans and US Base Rate plus 1.00% for US dollar loans.

A copy of the Credit Facility will be made available under Xybion's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that may save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 29 countries using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/

For further information: For more information regarding Xybion Digital Inc., please contact Pradip Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, PBanerjee@xybion.com, 609-512-5790 x122

About National Bank of Canada

With $370 billion in assets as at April 30, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 28,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release may contain forward-looking information concerning relating to the release of financial results, plans related to the Company's business and other matters that may occur in the future, made as of the date of this news release, including with respect to Xybion's acquisition and growth strategies and the benefits of the Credit Facility. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that Xybion's acquisition and growth strategies and the benefits of the Credit Facility will be consistent with management's expectations. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. Such factors include, among others, the risk that Xybion's acquisition and growth strategies and the benefits of the Credit Facility will not be consistent with management's expectations, and the risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

SOURCE: Xybion Digital Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711904/Xybion-Digital-Announces-Three-Year-US122-Million-Credit-Facility