For several years now, many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have been under the assumption that if they just move their files and data to the cloud, they will be protected. The hope is that cloud-based services like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services, Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure and IBM (NYSE: IBM) Cloud Services will provide a layer of protection for sensitive information and peace of mind. But even cloud software providers can be subject to hackers and data breaches. Unfortunately, most SMBs are unaware their remote workers are creating even more opportunities by using unsecured systems to conduct business, further compromising whatever data protection they use. SMBs diligent in using the right tools and processes to protect their data from attacks such as hacking and theft are providing a shield against cyber intrusion and phishing scams. In doing so, they protect sensitive data such as email addresses, phone numbers, medical information, bank and credit card numbers and, in some cases, private medical information. New research shows that many are missing the mark in this area. SMBs Are A Huge Hacking Target According to a benchmark study by Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), SMBs account for more than 40% of all data breaches, with more than six out of 10 reporting at least one cyber attack in the past year resulting in at least eight hours of business shutdowns. Thirty percent of small businesses consider phishing attacks to be the most significant cyber threat, with 1 in 5 having no endpoint security and more than half existing without any information technology (IT) security staff in house. As SMBs struggle to find cost-effective solutions to the issue, the stress of protecting data is also affecting their workflow. A new survey from CNBC and SurveyMonkey found that nearly 4 in 10 small-business owners say they are very or somewhat concerned their business will be the victim of a cyber attack within the next 12 months. There Are New Data Protection Tools Now Available One company leaping to provide inexpensive and peace-of-mind offerings for SMBs is Swiss-hosted privacy and cybersecurity company Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF), which focuses on privacy and security communications and data management solutions. The company developed SekurMail and SekurMessenger as part of a privacy and security bundle of email, messaging and file transfer in one application featuring the company's latest SekurSend and Chat-by-Invite technology. That technology includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy features in SekurSend, which allows users to send an email to any other recipient - whether they have Sekur or not - in complete privacy and security. The email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply without registering for a Sekur account. SekurMessenger comes with a proprietary feature and technology called "Chat-By-Invites". This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. The invite can be sent via Email or SMS. Sekur has already enabled invites in 61 countries, covering over 3.40 billion people, and will add more countries as Sekur expands globally. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, finance, medical, government, energy, manufacturing. Sekur has big plans to reach SMBs with solutions for the remainder of 2022 and 2023, including: Developing new email and digital marketing and search-engine optimization (SEO) targeting over 3 million SMBs out of the 30 million in the U.S. with a conversion goal of up to 10% (up to 300,000 SMBs and up to 1 million to 1.5 million users).

The development and use of additional marketing tools on several types of media, including a significant launch in its SekurMail product over all digital media and electronic billboards in New York City to complement its planned television ads and new interviews.

The product launch of SekurVPN, SekurVoice and SekurPro, a video conferencing tool targeting C-level executives. The company offers its products globally through its websites, approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications operators. For more information on Sekur Private Data, visit https://sekurprivatedata.com . For more information on Sekur solutions, visit https://www.sekur.com . Sekur is a Privacy and Security solution developed by GlobeX Data S.A. and licensed globally through its sister companies GlobeX Data Ltd. and GlobeX Data Inc. GlobeX Data Ltd. is a publicly traded Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The company trades in the public stock markets under tickers (OTCQB: SWISF), (CSE: SWIS) and (FRA: GDT).For more information about GlobeX Data please visit us at https://globexdata.com. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Alain Ghiai aghiai@sekur.com Company Website https://sekur.com/en/about

