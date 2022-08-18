Anzeige
18.08.2022 | 23:32
Redishred Capital Corp.: RediShred Capital Corp. Completes Share Consolidation

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUT) announced that it has completed the previously announced consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares outstanding (the "Consolidation"). The shares will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis on the TSX Venture Exchange effective on or about August 23, 2022.

Following the Consolidation, there are 18,242,551 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Redishred Capital Corp.

Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED®, PROSCAN and secure e-Cycle brands, trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. Redishred digitizes, secures, shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. Redishred is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is Redishred's vision to be the 'system of choice' in providing digital retention, secure shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED and PROSCAN franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates fourteen corporate businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of information security businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSXV - KUT)
Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey.hasham@redishred.com
www.redishred.com
Phone: (416) 849-3469
Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSXV - KUT)
Harjit Brar, CPA, CA
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
harjit.brar@redishred.com
www.redishred.com
Phone: (437) 328-6639
Fax: (905) 812-9448

Note: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Redishred Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712769/RediShred-Capital-Corp-Completes-Share-Consolidation

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
