Madi Minerals Ltd: Madi Minerals Welcomes New Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Madi Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Madi") (CSE:MADI) is pleased to welcome Mr. Binyomin Posen to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Posen is a Senior Analyst at Plaza Capital Limited, where he focuses on corporate finance, capital markets and helping companies to go public. After three and a half years of studies overseas, he returned to complete his baccalaureate degree in Toronto. Upon graduating (on the Dean's List) he began his career as an analyst at a Toronto boutique investment bank where his role consisted of raising funds for IPOs and RTOs, business development for portfolio companies and client relations. He is currently director and senior officer at Wondr Gaming Corp., Titus Energy Corp., Sniper Resources Ltd., director of Red Light Holland Corp., Nuran Wireless Inc. and, i3 Interactive Inc.. Mr. Posen previously served as a Director of High Tide, Inc., Enthusiast Gaming Properties Inc., and BellRock Brands Inc.

The Company also announces it has set 200,000 options at a price of $0.135 for a period of 3 years to Mr. Posen.

About Madi Minerals Ltd.

Madi Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration on the Georgina Project. The Georgina Property consists of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 2,069 ha approximately 20 km south of the coastal town of Sayward; 105 km north of Campbell River on Vancouver Island, within the Nanaimo Mining Division.

For more information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 18, 2022, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

