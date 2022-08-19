Goodix Technology: Goodix Cooperates with Tuya to Pioneer the Smart Tracker Market with a Smart Tag Solution

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global IoT development platform service provider, Goodix (603160.SH) has developed a Smart Tag solution that supports Apple's ecology based on the GR551x series Bluetooth Low Energy SoC.

Featured with multi-connection, Goodix's GR551x SoC takes the lead in supporting Apple's "Find My", enabling object finding among various Apple devices by simple settings. Its excellent RF performance allows the Smart Tag to search far with a stable connection, and the ultra-low power consumption feature enables the Smart Tag to maintain a long battery life of more than 12 months. In addition, Goodix also provides a complete SDK that supports the development of Apple's "Find My" network accessory to accelerate customers' product development process and time to market.

Goodix has been at the forefront of innovation in wireless connectivity technology. Its Bluetooth Low Energy SoCs have been widely applied in various smart devices such as smart watches/bands, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL), active styluses, and game & office peripherals. According to the latest Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) report, the annual shipments of Bluetooth asset tracking devices are expected to reach 128 million in 2022 and increase fourfold in the next five years. In the burgeoning smart track market, Goodix teams up with Tuya to level up customers' products and provide the masses with ultimate user experiences by integrating its excellent products & services with Tuya's strong product development capabilities.

"Next, Tuya and Goodix will cooperate more extensively on smart homes, smart industries, smart fitness, and energy management based on our strengths," said Daisy Yang, Director of Smart Travel Solution from Tuya.

"Together with Tuya Smart, we are going to create easier and more efficient product development solutions for diversified intelligent applications," said Mohy Abdelgany, General Manager of Connectivity BU from Goodix, "We will continuously leverage our wireless connectivity technologies to create more smart scenarios for the IoE (Internet of Everything) ecosystem. With that, we can empower various industries in developing innovative applications that bring global consumers a safer and more convenient life."

