Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed StarBlock Token (STB) on August 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the STB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





STB Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/134303_a658d4bd34213be7_001full.jpg

As a community driven NFT marketplace on Ethereum, StarBlock enables users to create NFTs for free without coding, trade NFTs and stake NFTs to earn its native token StarBlock Token (STB). The STB token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 19, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing StarBlock

StarBlock is an NFT issuance, trading and commercial platform that can complete one-stop NFT issuance, NFT secondary trading and NFT commercial, and will support NFT on multi-chains.

At StarBlock users can discover their favorite artwork NFTs and decide whether or not to cast them. They can also exchange ideals on the creation of artworks with artists. It's a hall where customers and artists can communicate.

In addition to NFT issuance and trading, NFT Farming allows NFT holders to earn STB tokens and royalty dividends by staking supported NFTs on the platform. After staking NFT, holders will get the same Wrapped NFT as the staked NFT, referred to as WNFT, which is an ERC721-compliant contract deployed by StarBlock DAO on Ethereum. WNFT and NFT can be exchanged in both directions at any time and unconditionally. WNFT can be traded on any NFT Marketplace as well. If the trading generates royalties, it will be rewarded to WNFT holders as dividends.

There's also a Web3 application called StarBlock DAO App, a Web3 system based on a set of smart contracts on the Ethereum chain. It's safe, decentralized, and will not be subject to any interference.

About STB Token

StarBlock Token (STB) is the governance token issued by StarBlock DAO. Holding STB will have governance rights, dividend rights, proposal rights and other rights. At the same time, STB as a trading token, can also be used to trade NFT on StarBlock platform.

Based on ERC-20, STB has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for the ecosystem, another 10% is provided for private sale, 12% is allocated for NFT staking, 42% is allocated for NFT volume, 16% is provided for STB staking, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team and will be used for development.

The STB token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 19, 2022, investors who are interested in the StarBlock investment can easily buy and sell STB token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about STB Token:

Official Website: https://www.starblock.io

Telegram: https://t.me/starblocknft

Discord: https://discord.gg/starblocknft

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarBlockNFT

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134303