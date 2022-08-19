Fisher Investments UK: Fisher Investments Recognised as 2022 Active Manager of the Year by MoneyAge

Firm recognised for outstanding achievement across the firm's institutional investment strategies

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments and its affiliates were recognised as 2022 Active Manager of the Year by MoneyAge at its fourth annual Asset Management awards. The award recognises outstanding achievement in UK/European institutional and retail asset management. Founded in 1979, Fisher Investments has a long history of providing actively managed investment strategies to its global institutional investment clients.





"Fisher Investments' portfolio management process is differentiated by the emphasis we place on macro factors to position portfolios for shifts in market and economic cycles," said Justin Arbuckle, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments' Institutional Group. "This award reflects the unrelenting commitment of our portfolio management group to our clients, and we are honoured to be recognised by MoneyAge."

Fisher Investments monitors economic, political and sentiment factors such as government policy, inflation, interest rates, economic growth rates and investors' expectations to forecast the categories of equities that we expect will receive the strongest tailwinds and underweight or avoid areas facing headwinds. Combining top-down research with bottom-up security level analysis helps form a complete view on the prospects of individual companies.

Established in 2017, MoneyAge is a London-based magazine catering to financial sector participants and service providers. The MoneyAge Active Manager of the Year award's objectives are to honour outstanding firms in the various asset management fields including recognizing excellence in client service and support. An independent panel of expert judges from within the sector consider factors including customer service and effective portfolio management.

About Fisher Investments UK and Fisher Investments Europe Limited

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments UK is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments Europe UK's registered office is located at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments Europe UK, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb. Investment management services are provided by Fisher Investments UK's parent company, Fisher Asset Management, LLC, trading as Fisher Investments, which is established in the US and regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $165 billion in assets globally-over $131 billion for private investors, $31 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Over the last decade, Ken has regularly appeared on CNBC, Fox Business, Fox News, CNN International, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg TV, and numerous other financial news outlets. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

