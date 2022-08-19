Nine partners from seven European countries are involved in the €3.6 million ($3.7 million) "Reveal" research project, which says buildings could be heated in the future by storing energy from PV, wind and water in aluminum.From pv magazine Germany The "Reveal" research project began in July, with a number of big goals. They are focusing on the further development of advanced technologies that can produce aluminum from alumina without carbon dioxide emissions. And they are working on technologies to use the metal as a medium for long-term storage of electricity as heat, which can be extracted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...