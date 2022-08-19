- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth Q2 orders DKK 5,901 million vs. estimate DKK 5,235 million.
- • Q2 revenue DKK 5,027 million vs. estimate DKK 4,561 million
- • Q2 EBITA DKK 307 million vs. estimate DKK 245 million
- • Q2 EBITA margin 6.1% vs. estimate 5.4%
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 18,500-20,000 million, up from DKK 17,500-19,000 million previously
- • Outlook FY EBITA margin unchanged at 6-7%
- • Guidance for Mining revenue and Cement EBITA margin raised as well
- • The Mining EBITA margin is, as previously communicated, expected to remain in the lower end of the guidance range due to the impact from our Russian business, the company said
