Vicore Pharma Holding AB: Vicore announces multiple scientific abstracts and presentations at upcoming conferences during the autumn

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medicines targeting the angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R), today announcesthatit will present updates on the company's progress and scientific results at meetings to be held in August, September and October 2022.

Elin Rosendahl, VP Clinical Development, will present a poster entitled "Investigation of the effect of the angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) agonist C21 on plasma NT-proBNP, a diagnostic biomarker, in subjects hospitalised with COVID-19" at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona, August 26-29, 2022. Plasma NT-proBNP is a predictive marker for severity and mortality in COVID-19 infections. The ESC Congress will be held in-person.

Meeting and Registration: ESC Congress 2022, Barcelona, Spain

Johan Raud, Chief Scientific Officer, will share a plenary presentation at the 6th IPF Summit in Boston, USA, on Tuesday August 30, titled "Harnessing a Variety of Preclinical Models to Support the Translatability of an Angiotensin Type 2 Receptor Agonist to Clinical Stage". Dr Raud will also participate in a panel discussion on "Novel In Vitro Models & Novel In Vivo Models Versus Bleomycin: Do They Better Represent IPF?". The IPF Summit will be held in-person.

Meeting and Registration: The IPF Summit, Boston; August 29-September 1, 2022

Professor Toby Maher, Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California, will share an oral presentation "Late Breaking Abstract - Interim results from AIR, an open-label, single arm, 36 week ph 2 trial of C21 in subjects with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis" and Cecilia Ganslandt, Global Medical Director, will present a poster entitled "Non-interventional, retrospective, multi-center, follow-up study evaluating the effect of the angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist C21 on lung pathology in subjects previously hospitalised with COVID-19" at the International Congress of the European Respiratory Society in Barcelona, September 4-6, 2022. The ERS Congress will be held in-person.

Meeting and Registration: ERS 2022, Barcelona; September 4-6, 2022

Rohit Batta, Chief Medical Officer, will present two posters covering aspects of Vicore's oral angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist (ATRAG) program, including interim results from the AIR trial of C21 in IPF, at the 21st International Colloquium on Lung and Airway Fibrosis (ICLAF 2022) in Reykjavik, October 1-5, 2022. The first poster is entitled "Interim results from AIR, an open-label, single arm, 36-week Ph 2 trial of C21 in subjects with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis." The second poster is entitled "Effects of oral angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist C21 in Sugen-hypoxia-induced pulmonary fibrosis and hypertension." ICLAF 2022 will be held in-person and online.

Meeting and Registration: ICLAF 2022, Reykjavik; October 1-5, 2022

For further information, please contact:

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO

Phone: +46 70 975 98 63

E-mail: carl-johan.dalsgaard@vicorepharma.com

This information was submitted for publication on August 19, 2022 at 08:00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vicore-pharma-holding-ab/r/vicore-announces-multiple-scientific-abstracts-and-presentations-at-upcoming-conferences-during-the-,c3616356

The following files are available for download: