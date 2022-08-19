Anzeige
Magnit reports 38.2% total sales growth (19.1% adjusted for the Dixy acquisition) and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1H 2022

DJ Magnit reports 38.2% total sales growth (19.1% adjusted for the Dixy acquisition) and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1H 2022

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit reports 38.2% total sales growth (19.1% adjusted for the Dixy acquisition) and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1H 2022 19-Aug-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 38.2% total sales growth (19.1% ADJUSTED FOR THE DIXY ACqUISItiON) and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 1H 2022 Krasnodar, Russia (August 19, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its reviewed 1H 2022 financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS. 

1H 2022 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
 
          -- Total revenue increased by 38.2% y-o-y to RUB 1,136.3 billion. Total revenue adjusted for 
         the Dixy acquisition increased by 19.1%; 
          -- Net retail sales reached RUB 1,113.8 billion increasing 39.0% y-o-y. Net retail sales 
38.2%       growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 19.8%; 
          -- LFL[1] sales growth of 12.6% driven by 13.1% average ticket growth and 0.5% LFL traffic 
TOTAL REVENUE   decline; 
growth 
          -- The Company opened 851 stores on gross basis or 654 on a net basis. As of June 30, 2022 the 
         total store base was 26,731; 
          -- Selling space increase of 261 thousand sq. m. bringing total selling space to 9,258 
         thousand sq. m. (19.5% y-o-y growth); 
          -- The Company redesigned 184 stores (175 Magnit and 5 Dixy convenience stores, three 
         supermarkets and one drogerie). As at June 30, 2022 79% of convenience stores, 46% of supermarkets 
         and 63% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; 
          -- Gross profit[2] increased by 38.4% y-o-y to RUB 263.6 billion with a flat margin y-o-y of 
         23.2% as a result of higher shrinkage offset by lower transportation costs; 
          -- Cash SG&A[3] expenses as a percentage of sales decreased by 35 bps to 17.0% on lower 
23.2%       personnel expenses and positive operating leverage effect. This was partially offset by higher other 
         costs; 
Gross margin 
 
 
          -- EBITDA was RUB 80.1 billion with a 7.0% margin - flat y-o-y driven by gross margin dynamics 
         and strict cost control offset by other income and expenses dynamics; 
          -- Net income increased by 39.6% y-o-y to RUB 32.0 billion with a flat margin y-o-y of 2.8%. 
         In the second quarter it was predominantly driven by one-off effects of FX gain on direct import 
         operations and interest income on bank deposits; 
1.2x        -- As of June 30, 2022 Net Debt was RUB 184.0 billion. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio was 1.2x[4]. 
 
net debt / 
ebitda ratio 
 
 
       Key events after the reported period 
 
          -- Magnit published its third annual sustainability report. The Company delivered notable 
         results in reducing specific greenhouse gas emissions, water and electricity consumption, and food 
         waste and increasing the share of recyclable packaging and launched several major ESG projects. 
 
          -- On August 18, 2022 Magnit has notified CB JP Morgan International LLC ("Custodian") of the 
         need to take actions to ensure that holders of global depositary receipts ("GDRs") representing the 
         Company's shares deposited with Russian depositaries receive the corresponding number of the 
         Company's shares ("Automatic Conversion"). Financial Results for 1H 2022 
                  IAS 17          IFRS 16 
RUB mln               1H 2022  1H 2021 Change 1H 2022  1H 2021 Change 
Total Revenue            1,136,266 822,230 38.2%  1,136,266 822,230 38.2% 
Retail               1,113,847 801,592 39.0%  1,113,847 801,592 39.0% 
Wholesale              22,419  20,638 8.6%  22,419  20,638 8.6% 
Gross Profit            263,624  190,476 38.4%  264,347  190,491 38.8% 
Gross Margin, %           23.2%   23.2%  4 bps  23.3%   23.2%  10 bps 
SG&A, % of Sales          ?19.7%  ?20.2% 49 bps ?18.4%  ?18.7% 26 bps 
Other income & expenses, % of Sales 0.6%   1.0%  -39 bps 0.8%   1.3%  -51 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[5]          80,526  58,603 37.4%  128,860  95,038 35.6% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, %      7.1%   7.1%  -4 bps 11.3%   11.6%  -22 bps 
EBITDA               80,105  57,928 38.3%  128,439  94,363 36.1% 
EBITDA Margin, %          7.0%   7.0%  0 bps  11.3%   11.5%  -17 bps 
EBIT                49,577  34,695 42.9%  66,114  49,107 34.6% 
EBIT Margin, %           4.4%   4.2%  14 bps 5.8%   6.0%  -15 bps 
Net Finance Costs          ?6,592  ?5,371 22.7%  -26,699  ?20,601 29.6% 
FX Gain/ (Loss)           -2,111  444   -575.4% -1,906  454   -519.7% 
Profit before Tax          40,874  29,768 37.3%  37,508  28,959 29.5% 
Taxes                ?8,838  ?6,820 29.6%  ?8,166  ?6,660 22.6% 
Net Income             32,035  22,948 39.6%  29,343  22,300 31.6% 
Net Income Margin, %        2.8%   2.8%  3 bps  2.6%   2.7%  -13 bps 
 
       Total revenue in 1H 2022 increased by 38.2% partly driven by the consolidation of the Dixy business. 
       Adjusted for the Dixy acquisition sales growth was 19.1%. This growth was underpinned by net retail sales 
       growth of 39.0% and wholesale revenue growth of 8.6%. Wholesale operations accounted for 2.0% of total 
       sales (down from 2.5% a year ago). 
 
 
23.2% 
       Gross Profit in 1H 2022 increased by 38.4% y-o-y to RUB 263.6 billion. Gross margin remained broadly flat 
Gross margin y-o-y at 23.2% as a result of higher shrinkage offset by lower transportation costs. Promotional 
       intensity on average for the first six months was slightly lower y-o-y. 
in 1H 2022 
 
 
       Transportation costs decreased by 23 bps y-o-y to 1.9% as a percent of sales driven by operating leverage 
       and higher utilization of the Company's own truck fleet. 
 
       Shrinkage as a proportion of sales increased by 22 bps y-o-y driven by consolidation of Dixy business as 
       well as losses of fruits & vegetables in international transit due to supply-chain disruptions. 
 
 
                    IAS 17         IFRS 16 
RUB mln                 1H 2022 1H 2021 Change 1H 2022 1H 2021 Change 
Staff costs               98,115 73,801 32.9%  98,115 73,801 32.9% 
as a % of sales             8.6%  9.0%  -34 bps 8.6%  9.0%  -34 bps 
Rent                  48,712 35,348 37.8%  2,418  863   180.1% 
as a % of sales             4.3%  4.3%  -1 bps 0.2%  0.1%  11 bps 
Depreciation, amortization & impairment 30,528 23,234 31.4%  62,325 45,256 37.7% 
as a % of sales             2.7%  2.8%  -14 bps 5.5%  5.5%  -2 bps 
Utilities & communication services   20,626 15,298 34.8%  20,626 15,298 34.8% 
as a % of sales             1.8%  1.9%  -5 bps 1.8%  1.9%  -5 bps 
Advertising               4,407  3,934  12.0%  4,407  3,934  12.0% 
as a % of sales             0.4%  0.5%  -9 bps 0.4%  0.5%  -9 bps 
Other expenses             6,549  3,463  89.1%  6,494  3,463  87.5% 
as a % of sales             0.6%  0.4%  16 bps 0.6%  0.4%  15 bps 
Bank Services              6,039  3,891  55.2%  6,039  3,891  55.2% 
as a % of sales             0.5%  0.5%  6 bps  0.5%  0.5%  6 bps 
Repair & maintenance          4,383  3,296  33.0%  4,356  3,296  32.2% 
as a % of sales             0.4%  0.4%  -2 bps 0.4%  0.4%  -2 bps 
Taxes, other than income tax      1,584  1,447  9.5%  1,584  1,447  9.5% 
as a % of sales             0.1%  0.2%  -4 bps 0.1%  0.2%  -4 bps 
Packaging & materials          2,792  2,238  24.8%  2,792  2,238  24.8% 
as a % of sales             0.2%  0.3%  -3 bps 0.2%  0.3%  -3 bps 
Total SG&A               223,737 165,950 34.8%  209,158 153,488 36.3% 
as a % of sales             19.7%  20.2%  -49 bps 18.4%  18.7%  -26 bps 
Cash SG&A (excl. D&A)          193,209 142,716 35.4%  146,833 108,232 35.7% 
as a % of sales             17.0%  17.4%  -35 bps 12.9%  13.2%  -24 bps 
 
 
 
17.0% 
Cash SG&A 
expenses 
in 1H 2022 
       SG&A costs decreased by 49 bps y-o-y to 19.7% as a percent of sales. 
 
 
 
       Cash SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales decreased by 35 bps to 17.0% on lower personnel expenses and 
       positive operating leverage effect. This was partially offset by higher other costs. 
 
       Personnel costs as a percentage of sales decreased by 34 bps y-o-y to 8.6% on the back of continued 
       in-store productivity improvements and ongoing automation of business processes. 
 
 
 
       Other costs as a percentage of sales increased by 16 bps y-o-y to 0.6% predominantly driven by faster 
       y-o-y growth of online services. 
 
       Advertising expenses decreased by 9 bps y-o-y to 0.4% as a percentage of sales on lower marketing 
       activities. 
 
 
       Rental costs as a percentage of sales remained flat y-o-y driven by higher sales density, improved lease 
       terms with landlords and closing of inefficient stores. This was achieved despite the increased share of 
       leased selling space to 80.8% as of June 30, 2022 vs 78.7% a year ago and consolidation of Dixy stores 
       predominantly located in Moscow and St Petersburg regions with higher rent rates. 
 
       Utilities, packaging, raw materials, repair, maintenance, bank and tax expenses as a percentage of sales 
       remained broadly flat y-o-y. 
 
 
 
       Other income and expenses decreased by 39 bps to 0.6% as a percentage of sales due to a lower percentage 
       of sales of secondary materials and on provisions for write-off of intangible assets related to software 
       not in use. 
 
 
 
       As a result, EBITDA increased by 38.3% to RUB 80.1 billion with a 7.0% margin which remained flat on a 
       y-o-y basis. This was driven by gross margin dynamics and strict cost control offset by other income and 
       expenses dynamics. 
7.0% 
 
ebitda margin 
in 1H 2022  Depreciation as a percentage of sales reduced by 14 bps y-o-y to 2.7% due to consolidation of Dixy 
       business with lower share of depreciation as a percentage of sales, a slowdown in the store opening and 
       refurbishment programmes, as well as positive operating leverage effect. 
 
       As a result, operating profit in 1H 2022 stood at RUB 49.6 billion with 4.4% EBIT margin. 
 
       Net finance costs in 1H 2022 increased by 22.7% and stood at RUB 6.6 billion due to the higher cost of 
       debt and total amount of borrowings. The Company increased its total debt by RUB 27.4 billion during the 
       last twelve months by obtaining bank loans. These supported the Company's accelerated expansion and the 
       acquisition of Dixy last year. Interest expenses were partially offset by income from bank deposits. 
 
 
 
       As a result, average cost of debt as of the end of 2Q 2022 increased by 146 bps y-o-y to 7.9% but visibly 
       reduced vs previous quarter (down 89 bps from 8.8%). 77% of the Company's debt profile is represented by 
       long-term borrowings and bonds with an average maturity of 14 months. 
 
 
 
       In 1H 2022 the Company reported FX loss in the amount of RUB 2.1 billion related to direct import 
       operations. 
 
       Income tax in 1H 2022 was RUB 8.8 billion with effective tax rate of 21.6%. 
 
       As a result, net income in 1H 2022 increased by 39.6% y-o-y and stood at RUB 32.0 billion. Net income 
       margin remained flat y-o-y at 2.8%. 
 
 
 
 
 
2.8% 
Net income 
margin 
in 1H 2022

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows Financial Position Highlights (IFRS 16) 

RUB mln             June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 
Non-current assets       862,785    889,662      684,767 
Inventories           212,835    224,873      199,744 
Trade and other receivables   10,495    11,727      12,329 
Cash and cash equivalents    93,822    73,399      129,370 
Other current assets      27,596    10,100      6,735 
Assets             1,207,532   1,209,760     1,032,945 
Equity             208,356    178,997      181,798 
Long-term loans and borrowings 116,591    205,287      222,930 
Other long-term liabilities   395,528    410,073      335,431 
Trade and other payables    212,251    241,135      163,443 
Short-term loans and borrowings 176,271    65,139      42,560 
Other short-term liabilities  98,535    109,129      86,783 
Equity and liabilities     1,207,532   1,209,760     1,032,945 
       Inventories increased by RUB 13.1 billion (+6.6% y-o-y) compared with June 30, 2021 and stood at RUB 
       212.8 billion on the back of total sales growth of 38.2%. Adjusted for the Dixy acquisition, inventories 
       of the Magnit's standalone business reduced substantially. This was driven by a number of ongoing 
       projects, including the reduction of slow-moving items, assortment harmonization and IT solutions that 
       are aimed at better on-shelf availability and promotion forecasting. Turnover of inventories improved by 
       12.7 days y-o-y. 
 
 
 
       Trade and other payables grew by RUB 48.8 billion compared with June 30, 2021 and stood at RUB 212.3 
12.7     billion, driven by higher sales and improved payment days. Accounts receivables decreased by RUB 1.8 
       billion vs June 30, 2021 and stood at RUB 10.5 billion as a result of ongoing optimization initiatives 
days     and implementation of electronic document flow with suppliers. 
Y-O-Y 
OPTIMISATION 
OF      As a result, working capital as of June 30, 2022 was negative with the cash release of RUB 11.1 billion 
INVENTORIES  (IAS 17). Negative working capital was achieved for both the standalone Magnit and Dixy businesses. 
[6]

Debt Composition and Leverage 

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 
IAS 17 
Total Debt, RUB billion 292.9     320.7     270.4       265.5 
Long-Term Debt     116.6     146.9     205.3       222.9 
Short-Term Debt     176.3     173.8     65.1       42.6 
Net Debt, RUB billion  184.0     228.3     197.0       136.1 
Net Debt/EBITDA     1.2x     1.6x      1.5x       1.2x 
IFRS 16 
Net Debt, RUB billion  628.4     682.1     653.3       498.9 
Net Debt/EBITDA     2.5x     3.0x      3.0x       2.7x 
       As at June 30, 2022 Gross Debt increased by RUB 27.4 billion or 10.3% compared to June 30, 2021 and stood 
       at RUB 292.9 billion. Total debt decreased by 8.7% or RUB 27.8 billion versus end of the previous quarter 
1.2x     due to redemption of bond issues and repayment of some bank loans. The Company's cash position including 
       deposits, reported in the financial assets4, increased further to RUB 108.8 billion as at June 30, 2022 
net debt/   from RUB 92.4 billion as at March 31, 2022. As a result, Net Debt increased by 35.2% y-o-y to RUB 184.0 
ebitda    billion as at June 30, 2022 (but was down 19.4% q-o-q). 
as of June 
30, 2022 
(IAS 17)   The Company's debt is fully RUB denominated, matching its revenue structure. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio 
       returned to the pre-Dixy acquisition level of 1.2x as at June 30, 2022 vs 1.6x as at March 31, 2022.

Cash Flow Statement for 1H 2022 

IAS 17         IFRS 16 
million RUB                          1H 2022 1H 2021 Change 1H 2022 1H 2021 Change 
Operating cash flows before working capital changes      86,992 59,079 47.2%  134,871 93,578 44.1% 
Changes in working capital                   11,075 -14,864 -174.5% 10,959 -14,516 -175.5% 
Net Interest and income tax paid                -17,835 -12,462 43.1%  -37,943 -27,693 37.0% 
Net cash from operating activities               80,231 31,753 152.7% 107,887 51,370 110.0% 
Net cash used in investing activities             -48,096 -22,259 116.1% -46,192 -21,945 110.5% 
Net cash generated / (used) from/(in) financing activities   -6,170 75,170 -108.2% -35,730 55,238 -164.7% 
Effect from exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents -5,542 7    n/a   -5,542 7    n/a 
Net cash increase / (decrease)                 20,423 84,670 -75.9% 20,423 84,670 -75.9% 
        The Company's cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital in 1H 2022 equaled 
        to RUB 87.0 billion, which was RUB 27.9 billion or 47.2% higher y-o-y. The change in working capital 
        continued to improve and stood at RUB 11.1 billion compared to RUB -14.9 billion in 1H 2021. 
 
        Net interest and income tax paid in 1H 2022 increased by RUB 5.4 billion or 43.1% to RUB 17.8 billion. 
        Net interest expenses increased by 78.1% y-o-y to RUB 9.4 billion in 1H 2022 due to higher average 
        amount of borrowings and higher cost of debt compared to the previous year. Income tax paid for 1H 2022 
        increased by 17.5% to RUB 8.4 billion. 
 
        With this net cash flow from operating activities in 1H 2022 increased by 152.7% to RUB 80.2 billion as 
        a result of higher EBITDA and positive movement of working capital. 
 
        Net cash used in investing activities increased by 116.1% to RUB 48.1 billion in 1H 2022 due to deposits 
        with the term over three months in the amount of RUB 15 billion. 
 
80.2      Total capital expenditures for the first six months of 2022 stood at RUB 23.4 billion vs RUB 25.6 
        billion in 1H 2021 (down 8.3% y-o-y). This was driven by some slowdown in the store opening and 
RUB billion  refurbishment programmes (851 store openings on gross basis and 184 redesigns in 1H 2022 vs 926 and 243 
        respectively in 1H 2021). 
net Cash 
generated by 
operations 
        In 1H 2022 net cash used in financing activities was RUB 6.2 billion vs RUB 75.2 billion of cash 
        generated from financing activities in 1H 2021. In 1H 2022 the Company paid dividends in the total 
        amount of RUB 28.8 billion[7]. 
 
        As a result of factors mentioned above net cash position in 1H 2022 increased by RUB 20.4 billion to RUB 
        93.8 billion as of June 30, 2022. 
 
        Recent Trading 
 
        LFL[8] sales growth in July-August (quarter-to-date) 2022 continues accelerating versus previous months 
        and exceeds the 2Q average results. Within the structure of LFL sales, traffic continued stabilizing 
        returning to a positive territory; average ticket growth remains strong despite deflationary environment 
        on month-to-month basis.

Note: 1. This announcement contains inside information disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulationeffective from July 3, 2016. 2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals, and/or percentagechange due to rounding of decimals. 3. Please follow the link to view 1H 2022 financial report - https://www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/results-and-reports/. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,731 stores in 3,963 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation and in the 
       Republic of Uzbekistan. 
       In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2022, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,136.3 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 128.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT). 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] LFL calculation base includes stores, which have been operating for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT. Dixy stores will be added to the LFL panel after full 12 months of operations since consolidation.

[2] In 2022 the Group adjusted its accounting policy and included associated expenses on goods processing for the production of culinary offerings and other ready meals at its stores into the cost of goods sold. The management of the Group believes that these changes are aimed at appropriate reporting consistent with other market players. The above expenses were previously included in the selling, general and administrative expenses. The Group applied changes retrospectively

[3] Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

[4] Including deposits, reported in the financial assets. Cash allocated on these deposits is immediately available and can be withdrawn at any time without loss of value (without penalty for withdrawing)

[5] LTI - Long-Term Incentive Program

[6] Inventory turnover days = ((inventories as of 31.12.2021 + inventories as of 30.06.2022)/2/cost of goods sold for 1H 2022) x 181

[7] Excluding intercompany transactions between PJSC Magnit and JSC Tander

[8] The Company included Dixy branded stores into LFL panel starting from July 22, 2022, after full 12 months of operations

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  182310 
EQS News ID:  1423689 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1423689&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

