- (PLX AI) - Medivir Q2 adjusted EBITDA SEK -21.5 million.
- • Q2 adjusted free cash flow SEK -17.6 million
|Medivir Q2 Revenue SEK 500 Thousand vs. Estimate SEK 500 Thousand
|08:36
|MEDIVIR AB - INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2022
|17.05.
|Medivir to present at the ABGSC Life Science Summit
|05.05.
|Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Medivir on 5 May 2022
|28.04.
|Medivir AB GAAP EPS of -SEK 0.59, revenue of SEK 0.5M
