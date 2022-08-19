Anzeige
Freitag, 19.08.2022
Sondermeldung am Freitagmorgen: Meilenstein gelungen! Massiver Ausbruch…
PR Newswire
19.08.2022 | 09:04
The Delicious Dessert Company: Essential new festival foods according to research from The Delicious Desserts Company

FESTIVAL-GOERS NAME THE ESSENTIAL NEW FOODS FOR MUSIC EVENTS

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UK music festivals are in full swing - but beyond music, three in four festival-goers are getting far more demanding on the kind of foods they want to enjoy over a music-filled weekend, according to research from The Delicious Desserts Company.

Beyond the timeless, flamed-grilled allure for summer BBQs (32%), lots of new food choices feature on the festival wish-list:

  • Cream cakes and doughnuts were a big hit with younger people - a top festival choice for 34% of people aged under 25 and peaking at 42% for 25-34-year-olds.
  • Getting a proper cup of coffee to start the day after a night's camping was also a big priority for 21% of people
  • Despite the (sometimes) sizzling hot summer weather, some Brits (18%) just can't live comfortably without their beloved Sunday roast.
  • Other food choices people would like to see at a music festival included a tea room (16%), sushi bar (10%), a homemade soup stand (9%) and even an Oyster bar (5%).

Claire Smith, Head of Insight at The Delicious Dessert Company commented: "As a new business reinventing classic cake favourites for a new era, we were up for testing the festival idea. A few weeks ago we sent one of our fresh cream cakes vans up to Scotland, to visit a gathering of rockers at Wildfire Festival. We had no idea what to expect, but the 500 cakes went in less than 10 minutes. The smiles on faces suggested a cream cake has a natural place at a music event. So we're heading to WeyFest later this month with our new range of Long Johns and eclairs - and once again we hope to put smiles on faces as people enjoy a weekend of superb entertainment and live music."

Steve Teague, WeyFest spokesman added: "We have placed heavy emphasis high quality food as one of the things that distinguishes us from other festivals. All of our stalls - some of the finest producers from across the UK - are individually hand-picked by us. We're thrilled that The Delicious Dessert Company will be joining us this year and together we have a few surprises up our collective sleeves to give a special moment to our festival goers later this month."

© 2022 PR Newswire
