- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth shares rose more than 5% at the open after quarterly earnings beat expectations and the company raised its guidance for full-year revenue.
- • FLSmidth Q2 orders, revenue and EBITA all significantly beat consensus
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 18,500-20,000 million, up from DKK 17,500-19,000 million previously
- • FLSmidth delivered a strong report, with better-than-expected results across the board, analysts at SEB said
- • Mining in particular delivered a significant beat, but Cement also came in above expectations: SEB
- • FLSmidth guidance implies a FY EBITA of DKK 1,250 million, which is up to 5% above consensus before the report, Carnegie analysts said
- • The company's focus on higher margins and lower risk is appealing: Carnegie
