- (PLX AI) - Holmen shares rose almost 4% in early trading after strong profitability in the Paper division drove a 25% beat in company earnings.
- • Paper reported historically high results and margins, while other divisions were fairly in line with consensus, analysts at SEB said
- • Holmen is generating windfall earnings in the Paper division, Carnegie said
- • Holmen has been able to gain from the tight paper market in continental Europe, where producers are squeezed by the high energy costs, Carnegie said
