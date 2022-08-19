Igraine Plc - ARCADIA trial - Lancet eClinicalMedicine publication

19 August 2022

Igraine plc

AQSE: KING

("Igraine" or "the Company")

Investee Update: ARCADIA trial report - Lancet eClinicalMedicine publication

Investee: EML

Igraine plc maintains a 2% Equity Interest in, Excalibur Medicines Ltd ("EML"),

EML has secured exclusive rights to and owns the patents on a drug, AZD1656, which is being developed as a potential therapeutic for people with diabetes suffering from COVID-19. As there are very few new therapeutics in development for COVID-19 and associated virally transmitted diseases (most research is in combining existing treatments) this has the potential to be highly attractive to big pharma and biotech buyers.

ARCADIA CLINICAL STUDY REPORT - LANCET eClinicalMedicine

St George Street Capital, a UK-based biomedical charity, and Excalibur Medicines Ltd., a biotechnology investment company, are pleased to announce the publication in Lancet eClinicalMedicine of our Phase 2 clinical trial, ARCADIA, which investigated AZD1656 for people with diabetes hospitalised with COVID19.

Patients in the AZD1656 arm were observed to have lower mortality; additionally, AZD1656 was shown to have immunomodulatory capability, as predicted. The paper also details our sub-group analysis of patients considered to be at higher risk of worse COVID-19 outcomes, either with elevated IL-6 or those with low Vitamin D status.

As summarised in the paper: "the evidence presented here suggests that specific activation of T-regs might suppress the inappropriate inflammation which is the prime cause of tissue damage in autoimmune disease."

St George Street and EML are continuing to have discussions with potential partners regarding AZD1656. The full Lancet report can be read here ARCADIA study protocol: a phase II, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of AZD1656 in patients with diabetes hospitalised with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 | BMJ Open

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(22)00334-0/fulltext

