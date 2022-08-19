Ultimovacs has announced the extension of its Phase I TENDU trial in prostate cancer following positive interim safety results. The study has so far enrolled nine patients and, following review by the trial's drug safety monitoring board, no safety concerns in any of the three dose cohorts were identified. The trial will now recruit up to three additional patients to be treated at a highest-dose level (960 mcg). The TENDU study is investigating the use of the company's proprietary Tetanus-Epitope Targeting (TET) cancer vaccine technology in treating prostate cancer patients who have relapsed after radical prostatectomy. The primary goal is to assess the safety of the TET-derived vaccine, therefore, in our view, these positive results are highly encouraging. With much of Ultimovacs' recent activity focused on the development of its lead cancer vaccine candidate (UV1), we believe the company's TET vaccine programme could provide future value. We continue to value Ultimovacs at NOK6.90bn, or NOK202/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...