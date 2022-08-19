SolarEdge's new home energy management solution is the brains behind home energy generation, battery backup, and EV charging.From pv magazine USA SolarEdge has announced the North American launch of SolarEdge Home, a home energy management solution that is the "brain" of a solar installation. It brings together solar, batteries, and EV chargers into one solution that empowers homeowners to control their home's solar usage, energy savings, and carbon-emission outputs. The DC-optimized energy management system connects the inverter and the battery on the DC side, thus eliminating power conversions ...

