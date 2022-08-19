Anzeige
WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
19.08.22
09:15 Uhr
10,700 Euro
-0,200
-1,83 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50010,70010:49
Dow Jones News
19.08.2022 | 10:37
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-Aug-2022 / 09:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 18 August 2022 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p ("Shares") to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and a PDMR. 

Name     Status No. of Options exercised    Exercise & Sale   No. of Shares   Price  No. of Shares 
                           Date        Sold           Retained 
           2019 PSP Recruitment   41,596 17/08/2022     20,141      GBP9.1504 21,455 
Nick Roberts PDMR  Award 
 
           2019 CIP         47,877           23,183      GBP9.1504 24,694

Following the above-mentioned exercises and sales Nick Roberts holds 81,505 ordinary Shares legally or beneficially. He is entitled to a further 78,456 Shares in the Company pursuant to unexercised options under the 2019 PSP which vested on 14 August 2022 but are subject to a further 2 year post-vesting holding period before being released. Consequently his interest in Shares and vested but unexercised options currently amounts to 159,961, exceeding the Company's shareholding requirement for Executive Directors*.

*Under the Company's Directors' Remuneration Policy vested but unreleased options which are subject to a holding period are to be included when calculating compliance with Executive Directors' shareholding requirement. Share price used to calculate compliance with the shareholding requirement was GBP9.20.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name              Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
                       Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                       Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the 
                       Company's (1) Performance Share Plan and (2) Co-Investment Plan. 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                       (1) Nil               (1) 41,596 
                       (2) Nil               (2) 47,877 
 
       Aggregated information 
                       Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                       Price              Volume  Total 
       -Price 
                       Nil               89,473  n/a 
e)      Date of the transaction    17 August 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction    Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                  Nick Roberts 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status            Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment     Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                  2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                           Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                           ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
                           Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance 
b)      Nature of the transaction       liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the 
                           Company's 2019 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Company's 2019 
                           Co-Investment Plan. 
 
                           Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                           1. GBP9.1504       1. 20,141 
                           2. GBP9.1504       2. 23,183 
 
       Aggregated information 
                           Aggregate       Aggregate      Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                           Price         Volume       Total 
       -Price 
                           GBP9.1504        43,324       GBP396,431.93 
e)      Date of the transaction        17 August 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction        XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  182451 
EQS News ID:  1424015 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2022 04:04 ET (08:04 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
