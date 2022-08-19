DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 18 August 2022 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p ("Shares") to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and a PDMR.

Name Status No. of Options exercised Exercise & Sale No. of Shares Price No. of Shares Date Sold Retained 2019 PSP Recruitment 41,596 17/08/2022 20,141 GBP9.1504 21,455 Nick Roberts PDMR Award 2019 CIP 47,877 23,183 GBP9.1504 24,694

Following the above-mentioned exercises and sales Nick Roberts holds 81,505 ordinary Shares legally or beneficially. He is entitled to a further 78,456 Shares in the Company pursuant to unexercised options under the 2019 PSP which vested on 14 August 2022 but are subject to a further 2 year post-vesting holding period before being released. Consequently his interest in Shares and vested but unexercised options currently amounts to 159,961, exceeding the Company's shareholding requirement for Executive Directors*.

*Under the Company's Directors' Remuneration Policy vested but unreleased options which are subject to a holding period are to be included when calculating compliance with Executive Directors' shareholding requirement. Share price used to calculate compliance with the shareholding requirement was GBP9.20.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer / PDMR Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's (1) Performance Share Plan and (2) Co-Investment Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) (1) Nil (1) 41,596 (2) Nil (2) 47,877 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price Nil 89,473 n/a e) Date of the transaction 17 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance b) Nature of the transaction liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 2019 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Company's 2019 Co-Investment Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume (s) 1. GBP9.1504 1. 20,141 2. GBP9.1504 2. 23,183 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP9.1504 43,324 GBP396,431.93 e) Date of the transaction 17 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

