The Kingdom of Bahrain has kicked off a tender to award a 20-year contract to a local or international company to build, own, operate and maintain a grid-connected solar project with a minimum capacity of 72 MWc in the Sakhir region.Bahrain is seeking developers to deliver a minimum of 72 MWc of rooftop and ground-mount PV capacity in the Sakhir region. The tender, launched by Bahrain's Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs, is open to both local and international bidders. Under a 20-year contract, the selected developer will be expected to build, own, operate and maintain solar arrays on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...