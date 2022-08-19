The "Real World Evidence Solution Market Research Report by Component (Data Set and Services), Therapeutic Area, End-User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa) Global Forecast to 2027 Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Real World Evidence Solution Market size was estimated at USD 1,078.18 million in 2021, USD 1,219.94 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 13.62% to reach USD 2,319.93 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Real World Evidence Solution to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Data Set and Services. The Data Set is further studied across Claims Data, Clinical Settings Data, Patient-Powered Data, and Pharmacy Data.

Based on Therapeutic Area, the market was studied across Cardiovascular, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, and Oncology.

Based on End-User, the market was studied across Biopharmaceutical Company, Clinical Life Sciences Organization, and Diagnostics or Medical Device Company.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Real World Evidence Solution Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shift from volume to value based care

Delays in drug development and the subsequent increase in development costs

Drug safety and effectiveness after clinical trials

Restraints

Reluctance to rely on real-world studies

Opportunities

Rising focus on end-to-end RWE services

Emerging roles of wearable devices and AI in RWE

Challenges

Lack of universally accepted methodological standards and data processing infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Real World Evidence Solution Market, by Component

7. Real World Evidence Solution Market, by Therapeutic Area

8. Real World Evidence Solution Market, by End-User

9. Americas Real World Evidence Solution Market

10. Asia-Pacific Real World Evidence Solution Market

11. Europe, Middle East Africa Real World Evidence Solution Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Certara, L.P.

Clinigen Group PLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

HealthiVibe, LLC

IBM Corporation

ICON PLC

IQVIA

Mercy Technology Services

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

SAS Institute, Inc.

Sciformix Corporation

Syneos Health

Turacoz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iju1kf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005123/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900