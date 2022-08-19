Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2022) - Today, representatives of TopLevel Real Estate Brokerage announced their official launch in the media. The company's partners have been monitoring the growing prices for real estate in UAE for several years, and unprecedented customer demand was the deciding factor for the company's founders.

"We decided to take advantage of the situation and offer the clients the kind of service they have been looking for over the last year. Our board of founders believes that the real estate market in Dubai will continue to gradually rise in price in 2022 due to the slump in new supply, and this will give the owners an opportunity to increase their profit from sale. According to the Dubai Land Department, there were 70% more transactions in early 2022, with a total increase in value of transactions by 145%, as compared to the same period in 2021. Research data show market development trends, also indicating to the growing purchasing power of potential owners.

"We believe that TopLevel credibility is based on several key factors: personal approach in dealing with the company and attention to the client's requests, one of the most up-to-date catalogues of properties offered for purchase and sale that presents the Dubai market offers, including projects currently being designed and implemented, convenient cooperation options allowing the clients to work with us remotely and interact from any country of the world, and the fact that we take responsibility for all legal and financial efforts", said Alexander Rossa, the company's co-founder.

The company's partners had previously been active in the property market for 10 years, but then they decided to focus on consultancy and brokerage as they believed them to be promising sectors. The company's range of services that was developed in accordance with the new concept meets all needs of the clients:

Consultancy

TopLevel staff will answer any questions regarding residential and non-residential properties in UAE. Consultancy includes briefing and pre-cooperation planning;

Search, Selection and Purchase of Property

Attentive approach to the clients' requests and relevant analysis of the real estate market according to given characteristics. Development of unique offers for each client, support and assistance in bilateral negotiations;

Property Lease and Management

Asset management in the owner's absence (under a notarised power of attorney). Arrangement of work for property restoration, repair, design and commissioning with support from the company's partners. Increasing return on property with subsequent client support;

Property Check, Valuation and Sale

Property audit and assessment of economic liquidity of a real estate asset. Assessment of the client's property rights. Independent verification of third-party services, settlement of claims. Conflict management. Selection of bona fide purchasers;

After-Sale/Purchase Services

Arrangement of utilities, relocation assistance, legal and financial advice. Warm attitude, confidentiality of all efforts;

UAE Resident Visa and Other Services

Property transfer activities. Inheritance. Consulting on obtaining the UAE resident visa, preparation of documents. Assistance in registering a legal entity in Dubai.

"Me and my husband used to dream about an apartment in Dubai and with your help we managed to make our dream come true in a short time. We are grateful for your cooperation, especially your employee Alexander. He was available 24/7 and always answered all our questions. Me and my husband transferred money to your company to pay for the apartment, and we were anxious at first. But then TopLevel, step by step, convinced us of their integrity. We are very glad that you helped us. We hope it will not be the last time we asked for your help", Yulia Zaporozhnikova, a client of TopLevel REB.

TopLevel Real Estate Brokerage is partnering with many developers in Dubai and UAE. Our partners have a long-standing global reputation and offer properties of the best quality: Emaar Properties; Nakheel; DAMAC Properties; DEYAAR; Meraas; Aldar Properties PJSC; Dubai Properties; OMNIYAT; Sobha Limited; Arada; Azizi Developments; MAG Property Development; Meydan Group; The First Group; Danube Properties; Wasl Properties; Ellington Properties; Binghatti Developers; Select Group; Aqua Properties; Bloom Properties; Al Habtoor Group and others.

The team of TopLevel Real Estate Brokerage are global market professionals with many years of experience. The company's office brings together competent specialists from around the world. There is healthy communication between all units of TopLevel REB: founders, the management, sales, marketing and creative department, as well as IT security and other departments. The company's doors are open to professionals from different fields who have the necessary professional competences, experience in real estate and a desire to develop their skills.

Address

Dubai, Marina Plaza, Unit 2506

Alexander Rossa

Telephone: +971527757646

Email: info@top-level.ae

