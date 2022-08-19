- (PLX AI) - Embracer shares are a good buying opportunity at current levels, analysts at Danske Bank said, reiterating their buy rating.
- • Price target SEK 133 implies a 78% upside from today's trading level
- • YTD Embracer has lost 22.5% of its value
- • Q1 was a miss on adjusted EBIT, but we raise our estimates given potentially margin-accretive M&A and the fact Q1 represents only around a seventh of the full-year results, Danske said
- • The company has a compelling outlook for the year, not least for the PC/Console games, starting with the Saints Row reboot due for release next week, Danske said
