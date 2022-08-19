4 Key Growth Drivers of the Commercial Induction Cooktops Market- Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global commercial induction cooktops market is anticipated to surpass US$ 17.5 Billion by 2032. North America is set to lead the commercial induction cooktops market in the forecast period. Panasonic Corporation, CookTek, The Vollrath Company, LLC, Garland Group, Elecpro, APW Wyatt, and Equipex are some of the renowned companies in the commercial induction cooktops market

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial induction cooktops market is projected to reach US$ 17.5 Bn in 2032, with sales growing at a robust CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the commercial induction cooktops market is likely to reach an estimated US$ 12.3 Bn, scaling up from a value of US$ 11.6 Bn in 2021. This growth is propelled by the rising number of non-residential development projects occurring all over the world.





The market's future prospects are shaped by various market trends and growth drivers. Here, we have compiled a list of four key market drivers that aid the expansion of commercial induction cooktops.

Commercial induction cooktops, compared to electric or gas cooktops, take up less space and energy. These cooktops are also more long-lasting and efficient. These can easily convert electrical energy into heat and transfer the same to the cookware. These cooktops also lessen the overall cooking time, ensure even distribution of heat, and save energy. Supported by these beneficial properties, the commercial induction cooktops market is predicted to witness impressive growth in the upcoming years.

Adoption of energy-efficient kitchen appliances

The increasing adoption of energy-efficient kitchen appliances is one of the major factors that fuel the commercial induction cooktops market growth. The rising cost of cooking fuel is encouraging a lot of people to adopt induction cooktops or other energy-saving cooking solutions. This will likely bode well for the global market.

Urbanization and changing lifestyles

Rapid urbanization coupled with swiftly changing lifestyles are pushing the commercial induction cooktops market towards growth. A fast-paced urban lifestyle induces consumers to opt for time and energy-saving cooking solutions. A large number of the urban population shows an inclination for convenient food products and a willingness to eat out. This is expected to drive the sales of commercial induction cooktops.

The rise of eateries and fast-food centers

In recent times, there's been a notable surge in the number of eateries and fast food restaurants all over the globe. A fast-paced urban lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and busy lifestyles encourage consumers to frequent these eateries. Thus driving the sales of commercial induction cooktops.

Rising market investments

Another factor that is responsible for the market expansion of commercial induction cooktops is the increasing investments by various real estate companies in the development of commercial infrastructure. Additionally, with non-residential development projects on the rise, demand for commercial induction cooktops is also expected to rise in the next few years.

Key Segments Profiled in the Commercial Induction Cooktops Industry Survey

By Number of Hobs:

Single Hob Commercial Induction Cooktops

Double Hob Commercial Induction Cooktops

Multi Hob Commercial Induction Cooktops

By Type of Installation:

Countertop Commercial Induction Cooktops

Drop-In Commercial Induction Cooktops

Floor-Standing Commercial Induction Cooktops

By End User:

Restaurants

Hotels

Canteens

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

