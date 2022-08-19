CMO who grew social enterprise from 20 to 1300 employees in 5 years joins open-source CMS pioneer

Umbraco, the open-source content management system (CMS) pioneer, has appointed Javier Miranda as chief marketing officer to support the company's international growth.

Javier Miranda was formerly Global CMO at sustainability app company, Too Good To Go. Within five years, he built the team from 20 to 1300 people, expanded to 18 countries and attracted 60 million app subscribers to fight food waste by purchasing surplus meals from a network of 154,000 restaurants and retailers.

"Javier joins us at an exciting time for Umbraco as we prepare to expand into new markets with our headless CMS and composable digital experience platform," said Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO of Umbraco. "He has an impressive track record of driving rapid growth and shares our focus on inspiring people to do great things and build brilliant online experiences with our technology."

Umbraco's open-source CMS is supported by a global community of almost a quarter of a million developers and more than 1,500 digital agencies operating in 86 countries. More than 730,000 websites are built using Umbraco, which provides seamless integrations with third-party software and intuitive editing. Umbraco is used in the US to create digital services and heavily used websites such as Rubbermaid Commercial Products, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), The City of Minneapolis, and the New York City Campaign Finance Board's NYC Votes.

"There is an incredible energy within the open-source community," Miranda said. "Umbraco has built a platform that empowers anyone to bring their ideas to life and create online experiences that make the world better for everyone. They've balanced that creative buzz of the open-source community with a commercial operation that attracts global partners and ongoing investment in the platform. There is so much more that we can achieve together, and I'm excited to be part of this."

Jake Compton, US Partner Manager, commented, "We're delighted to welcome Javier to the company. His appointment demonstrates Umbraco's commitment to developers and our growing community of solution partners who continually go above and beyond for their clients and create truly amazing online experiences. We're looking forward to working together."

About Umbraco

Umbraco was founded in 2003 with the vision of making the complex simpler. The Danish company offers a flexible, user-friendly content management system at the core of its composable digital experience platform (DXP), which seamlessly integrates with best-of-breed third-party applications to provide unlimited functionality and customization.

A leader in open-source tools and server applications, its success lies in the open-source model, a unique community of more than 220,000 developers and users, and a well-established partner network of digital agencies. Umbraco has 100+ employees, is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, with a branch office in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com.

