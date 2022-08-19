Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2022) - Kuuhubb Inc. (TSXV: KUU) ("Kuuhubb" or the "Company"), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, provides a corporate update in relation to its Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"). At the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2022, a Resolution was passed by disinterested shareholders authorizing an amendment to the Plan to increase the number of Options potentially available for grant from 7,500,000 to 12,891,608; the complete text of the Plan was published as Schedule "C" to the Company's Information Circular dated March 23, 2022, and is available for review with the Company's documents at www.sedar.com. In order to ensure compliance with applicable Policies of the TSX-V, the Directors have additionally approved a number of minor administrative amendments so that the Plan is now fully compliant.

The Company further announces that, effective August 17, 2022, it has approved the grant of a total of 5,400,000 Options under the Plan to Directors, Management, Employees and Consultants. All of these Options are exercisable at $0.07, and are valid for three years from the date of grant. The Options vest immediately in the case of Directors, Management and two Consultants (3,600,000 options), in four equal quarterly releases calculated from the date of grant in the case of one Consultant (350,000 options), and in in the case of twelve Employees (1,450,000 options), one third on the first anniversary of grant and two-thirds on the second anniversary.

Kuuhubb is a publicly listed mobile game development and publishing company, targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences. Our mission is to become a top player in the mobile game space by exploring new lifestyle trends that can be converted into games and create long-lasting entertainment properties. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb also has operations in Zug, Switzerland.

