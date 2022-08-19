Fusion Fuel is set to receive a €10 million ($10.09 million) grant from the Portuguese government to develop a 6.6 MW green hydrogen project.Fusion Fuel has revealed that it is set to secure an estimated €10 million grant to develop its 6.6 MW HEVO-Industria green hydrogen project in Sines, Portugal. The project will feature 300 of the company's HEVO-solar hydrogen generators integrated with a hydrogen refueling station. The generators combine 144 miniaturized PEM electrolyzers fixed to the back of high-efficiency concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) panels, which are installed with CPV trackers. ...

