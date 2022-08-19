International Travel Awards 2022 Winners Announced

International Travel Awards - Year 2022 Winner Announcement by Golden Tree Events Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious award in the travel & hospitality industry around the world which rewards the travel, tourism, and hospitality companies.

Winning an award is always a special moment. Especially an award like the International Travel Awards which has multiple stages in choosing the deserving winners across each region. Participants of the award program are tourism boards, attractions, luxury hotels, 5-star and 4-star hotels, boutique hotels, travel agencies and DMCs. International Travel Awards have an earned reputation as one of the most coveted and sought after awards of the travel trade and are now in their 5th year.

ITA feels proud and happy for the winners who successfully crossed all the 5 stages right from nomination to winning such as; First Level Jury Review, Voting, Final Jury Review, Finalist Evaluation and Winning stage evaluation. The winners were carefully evaluated and judged by 30+ highly experienced jury teams around the world.

The year 2022 programs was a record-breaking season despite the hospitality & tourism industry witnessing a comeback, with over 2,000+ nominations from 6 regions such as Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Oceania and Americas and 300+ winners.

International Travel Awards 2022 is organized by Golden Tree Events Organizing and Managing, Dubai - UAE which organizes other awards programs such as

International Spa Awards

International Dining Awards

International GM Awards

World's Best of Best Awards

World Salon Awards

Global Tourism Awards

The partners of International Travel Awards 2022 are Travel CEO - Travel Agency CRM Software, HotelApp software, The Hotel Guest Service App and Restaurant QR Code App

The International Travel Awards team congratulates all its nominees and winners. ITA is privileged to announce the winners of year 2022.