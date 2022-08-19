International Travel Awards 2022 Winners Announced

International Travel Awards - Year 2022 Winner Announcement by Golden Tree Events Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious award in the travel & hospitality industry around the world which rewards the travel, tourism, and hospitality companies.
Winning an award is always a special moment. Especially an award like the International Travel Awards which has multiple stages in choosing the deserving winners across each region. Participants of the award program are tourism boards, attractions, luxury hotels, 5-star and 4-star hotels, boutique hotels, travel agencies and DMCs. International Travel Awards have an earned reputation as one of the most coveted and sought after awards of the travel trade and are now in their 5th year.
ITA feels proud and happy for the winners who successfully crossed all the 5 stages right from nomination to winning such as; First Level Jury Review, Voting, Final Jury Review, Finalist Evaluation and Winning stage evaluation. The winners were carefully evaluated and judged by 30+ highly experienced jury teams around the world.
The year 2022 programs was a record-breaking season despite the hospitality & tourism industry witnessing a comeback, with over 2,000+ nominations from 6 regions such as Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Oceania and Americas and 300+ winners.
The International Travel Awards team congratulates all its nominees and winners. ITA is privileged to announce the winners of year 2022.
DoubleTree by Hilton Bodrum Isil Club Resort,Mugla, Bodrum,Turkey - Best Family Beach Resort
Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Dubai Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best 4 Star Hotel
Bürgenstock Hotel & Alpine Spa, Switzerland - Best 5 Star Hotel, Best Spa Hotel
The View at the Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Tourism Development Project
The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Doha, Qatar - Best Luxury Hotel
Caldera Yachting,Fira, Greece - Best Luxury Yacht Company
Rixos Premium Bodrum,Bodrum, Turkiye - Best 5 Star Luxury Resort , Best Design Hotel
S Hotel Group,Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Hotel Management Company
Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi , UAE - Best Family Theme Park
Avalon Resort & SPA,Miskolctapolca,Hungary - Best Family Resort
DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island,Ras Al Khaimah ,United Arab Emirates - Best Family Beach Resort
The Ascott Ltd - Citadines Bayfront, Vietnam - Best Business Serviced Apartments
Fairmont Mayakoba, Mexico - Best Spa Hotel , Best Luxury Hotel
Maison Privee,Dubai, UAE - Best Holiday Villa Rental Company ,Best Holiday Homes Rental Company
Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road,Saudi Arabia - Best Business Hotel
Residence Inn by Marriott Montreal Downtown,Canada - Best Business Hotel
bnbme Holiday Homes by Hoteliers,Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Holiday Homes Rental Company
Aloe Boutique & Suites 5*, Chania,Greece - Best Adults only Boutique Hotel
Dark Sky Alqueva Official Observatory, Borba, Portugal - Best Tourism Attraction
Grand Millennium Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Boutique Hotel
Lyall Hotel and Spa,Victoria, Australia - Best Luxury Boutique Hotel
Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Kids friendly Resort
Hoar Cross Hall,Burton-on-Trent, United Kingdom - Best Spa Resort
Dreamland Oasis Hotel,Chakvi, Georgia - Best Beach Resort
Dukes,The palm a royal Hideaway Hotel, Dubai, UAE - Best Luxury Hotel
Discovery Yachting, Corfu, Greece - Best Yacht Company
Deluxe Holiday Homes, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Holiday Homes Rental Company
Atana Musandam Resort, Oman - Best Cultural Resort
Vegan Travel Asia by VegVoyages, Georgetown, United States - Best Tour Operator
FORM Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Best Boutique Hotel
Oddfellows On The Park, Cheadle, United Kingdom - Best Boutique Hotel
Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, Abu Dhabi, UAE - Best Water Park
1000 Island Hotels and Resorts, Ahmedabad, India - Best Wellness Resort
The Wheatbaker,Lagos,Nigeria - Best Boutique Hotel
Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, UAE - Best Must See Attraction
FYLY EXCLUSIVE YACHTS, Athens,Greece - Best Luxury Yacht company
PANORAMA SAMUI RESIDENCES,Koh Samui,Thailand - Best Luxury Seaview Residences
Tang Palace Hotel, Accra,Ghana - Best Business Hotel
The Bizton, Jamshedpur, India - Best New Hotel
The Prestige Hotel, Georgetown, Malaysia - Best Design Hotel
TRADITIONAL COMFORT, Nepal - Best Boutique Retreat
LUX* South Ari Atoll, Maldives - Best Family All-Inclusive Hotel
Palais de Chine Hotel,Taipei, Taiwan - Best Luxury Hotel
Bliss Sanctuary For Women Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia - Best Spa & Wellness Sanctuary
Karibu World,Dar es Salaam, Tanzania - Best Corporate Travel Company
Crown Hotel,Papua new guinea - Best Boutique Hotel
Swahili Beach Resort, Diani, Kenya - Best Beach Resort
Hawthorn Suites By Wyndham Abuja, Abuja, Nigeria - Best 4 Star Hotel
Machaba Safaris, Botswana - Best Tented Safari Camp
L'Escale Resort,Seychelles - Best Boutique Resort
Marijani Beach Resort & Spa,Pwani Mchangani, Tanzania - Best Beach Resort
Shamba Travel and Tours Ltd,Lusaka, Zambia - Best Travel Agency
Ker & Downey Africa, Cape Town, South Africa - Best Luxury Tour Operator
Poseidon Expeditions, Providence, USA - Best Polar Expedition Cruise Operator
The Polar Travel Company, Florida, USA - Best Travel Agency
View Peru & Signatures, Cusco, Peru - Best Luxury Camping Company
Sofia's Travel, LLC, Birmingham, USA - Best Travel Agency
Hotel Cartagena Plaza, cartagena, Colombia - Best Family Hotel
Pénareia Floripa, Florianópolis, Brazil - Best Beach Hotel
Vista Quince, Guatemala - Best Scenic View Hotel
Ionian Ray Yachting, Greece - Best Private Luxury Yacht company
Ionian Ray VIP Car Transfers,Greece - Best Car Rental Company
Yas Waterworld,Abu Dhabi, UAE - Best Water Theme Park
Luxva Hotel Boutique, Guayaquil, Ecuador - Best Boutique Hotel
Silavadee Pool Spa Resort, Amphoe Ko Samui, Thailand - Best Honeymoon Hotel
MIgreeCE, Athens, Greece - Best Destination Management Company
Astor Garden, Bulgaria - Best Luxury Beach Hotel
Dizak ketex, Prague, Czechia - Best Destination Management Company
So French DMC, Paris, France - Best Destination Management Company
exclusive france tours, Nice, France - Best Destination Management Company
TRAVEL GOALS UK (PVT) LTD, London, United Kingdom - Best Tour Operator
CARTER, Warsaw, Poland - Best Luxury Tour Operator
Bharad Travel, Sevilla, Spain - Best Travel Agency
GuruWalk, Valencia, Spain - Best Online Travel Marketplace Company
Book To World Travel, Antalya, Turkey - Best B2B Travel Provider
VICTORIA TRAVELS, Doha, Qatar - Best Travel Agency
Sofia Travel, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates - Best Tour Operator
The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa,phuket, Thailand - Best Private Island Resort
Tiqets, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Best Online Travel Agency
The Leeton Heritage Motor Inn,Leeton, Australia - Best Motel
Wingie Enuygun Group, Middle East - Best Online Travel Agency
Bunaken Oasis Dive & Spa Resort, Bunaken, Indonesia - Best Dive Resort
Sama-Sama Hotel KL International Airport, Kualalumpur, Malaysia - Best Airport Hotel
GRAND HYATT DUBAI, Dubai, UAE - Best Hotel & Conference Centre
AMAZING BAHRAIN,Manama, Bahrain - Best Destination Management Company
Rumours Luxury Villas & Spa, Rarotonga,Cook Islands - Best Luxury Private Pool villa resort
The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel, Doha, Qatar - Best Business Hotel
Ascott International Management, Indonesia, Indonesia - Best Serviced Apartment
Madulkelle Hotels and Lodges (PVT) LTD, kandy, Sri Lanka - Best Boutique Hotel
MELIA BA VI MOUNTAIN RETREAT, Ha Noi, Vietnam - Best Wellness Resort
Marina Sharm Hotel, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt - Best 4 Star Hotel
Maritim Crystals Beach Hotel, Mauritius - Best Family Hotel
Hotel Himmelrich, Kriens, Switzerland - Best Boutique Hotel
Radisson Collection Paradise Resort & Spa, Sochi, Russia - Best Coastal Resort
Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem, Jakarta, Indonesia - Best 4 Star Hotel
Delonix Hotel Karawang, West Java, Indonesia - Best Eco/Green Hotel
The Wind Boutique Resort & Spa, Vung Tau,Vietnam - Best Boutique Resort
YO1 Health Resort, Monticello, United States - Best Wellness Resort
Taumeasina Island Resort, Apia, Samoa - Best Luxury Beach Hotel
Atmantan Wellness Centre, Pune, India - Best Luxury Wellness Resort
Hilton Doha, Doha, Qatar - Best Beach Hotel
The Botanica Sanctuary, Bogor, Indonesia - Best Mountain Hotel